Ritani Unveils Valentine's Day Deals for Proposals, Promises, and Meaningful Gifts

Limited-time savings on engagement rings, diamonds, and fine jewelry-just in time for Valentine's Day proposals

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Valentine's Day is one of the most popular moments of the year to pop the question, and this season, Ritani is making it easier than ever to say "yes" with extraordinary savings on engagement rings, diamonds, and fine jewelry.

For a limited time, Ritani is offering 30% off sitewide* on lab-grown diamonds, engagement rings, wedding bands, and lab diamond jewelry with code SAVE30. Shoppers looking for natural diamonds can also enjoy 4% off with code SAVE4, making this an ideal moment for couples planning a Valentine's Day proposal - or anyone searching for a meaningful gift for the one they love.

Whether designing a custom engagement ring or choosing a ready-to-ship style, Ritani's Valentine's Day event gives proposers the opportunity to invest in exceptional quality at an exceptional value. Known for its transparent pricing and education-first approach, Ritani empowers customers to shop confidently, with no inflated markups and no pressure-just honest guidance and beautifully crafted jewelry.

In addition to the sitewide* offers, Ritani will be running exclusive flash sales throughout the Valentine's season, featuring limited-time promotions across select styles and categories. Customers are encouraged to subscribe to Ritani's email list to be the first to know when new deals drop or to check back often to see the latest offers.

For those celebrating Valentine's Day without a proposal - but with just as much love - Ritani's lab diamond jewelry collection makes gifting effortless. From classic diamond studs and tennis bracelets to modern necklaces and earrings, these timeless pieces are designed to mark the moment and last forever.

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Ritani invites shoppers to find the perfect symbol of love - whether that's an engagement ring, a promise for the future, or a sparkling gift that says "you mean everything to me."

Contact Information

Marisa Delatorre

marisad@ritani.com

1.888.974.8264

SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ritani-unveils-valentines-day-deals-for-proposals-promises-and-meaning-1130314