St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") provides the following update for the Seagull Critical Minerals Project (the "Project"), located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Drilling is being carried out by Rift Minerals Inc. ("Rift"), as operator, pursuant to the option agreement announced on October 9, 2025, under which Anteros may earn up to a 49% interest in the Project. The Project is being evaluated for platinum group elements, base metals, and naturally occurring gases, including hydrogen and helium.

Further to the Company's news release dated January 21, 2026, Anteros reports that during drilling at the Project, gas was encountered at a depth of approximately 877 metres in the early morning hours of January 23, 2026. Drilling has been temporarily suspended and the hole secured while the Company and the project operator evaluate downhole conditions and determine appropriate next steps for continued safe drilling and gas sampling.

The nature, composition, volume, and significance of the gas are currently unknown. Specialized sampling equipment has been mobilized to site to support further evaluation. The originally planned target depth of the drill hole is approximately 1,350 metres. The Company will provide further updates as information becomes available.

ABOUT THE SEAGULL PROJECT

The Project is located approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, and covers the interpreted mafic-ultramafic Seagull Intrusion within the Nipigon Basin. Historical exploration between 1998 and 2012 included airborne geophysical surveys and approximately 20,000 metres of diamond drilling, which reported disseminated to semi-massive sulphide mineralization containing nickel, copper, and platinum-group elements along parts of the intrusion's basal contact. These results are historical in nature and have not been independently verified by Anteros.

In 2024, Rift completed an Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") survey to refine the internal geometry of the Seagull Intrusion and to help define a deeper subsurface target. The survey outlined contrasting velocity domains interpreted to reflect lithological and alteration variations. These interpretations remain unverified by Anteros, and the ongoing Phase 1 drill program is intended to provide the first subsurface evaluation of the deeper ANT anomaly.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information in this news release relating to the Seagull Project was prepared by Rift Minerals Inc. and has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. (Ontario), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. This information has not been independently verified by Anteros Metals Inc. and is provided for geological context only.

ABOUT ANTEROS METALS INC.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing a pipeline of projects across Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions. The Company applies a technically driven, data-supported exploration approach targeting critical minerals and emerging strategic commodities relevant to the global energy transition.

ABOUT RIFT MINERALS INC.

Rift Minerals Inc. is a private corporation based in Thunder Bay, Ontario, founded in 2024 by Steven Stares, Michael Stares, Cliff Hickman and Abraham Drost, M.Sc., P.Geo. (Ontario). Rift has completed early-stage exploration work on the Seagull Project, including an Ambient Noise Tomography survey completed by Sisprobe, France. The resulting assessment report has been filed with the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines for assessment credit. Additional information about Rift Minerals Inc. is available through publicly accessible sources.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

