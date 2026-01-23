Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Elevate Farms Inc. ("Elevate" or "Elevate Farms"), a pioneering vertical farming technology company, is very pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition of 100% of all the issued and outstanding securities of Fieldless Farms Inc. ("Fieldless" or "Fieldless Farms"), a Canadian leader in sustainable controlled-environment farming (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition makes Fieldless Farms a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary of Elevate.

Amin Jadavji, CEO of Elevate stated: "As a result of the successful completion of the Acquisition of Fieldless Farms by Elevate, two world class industry innovators have been united to create one of Canada's most ambitious food corporations. Together, Elevate and Fieldless are building a homegrown success story championing Canadian food sovereignty and security while unlocking opportunities for accelerated global expansion."

Fieldless Farms

Fieldless Farms operates a facility in Cornwall, Ontario, where it grows pesticide-free leafy greens powered by renewable energy which is then sold in industry-leading packaging that reduces plastic use by up to 90%. Elevate Farms anticipates working with the Fieldless team to continue bringing forward long studied and deep expertise related to the Agtech revolution, along with advanced controlled environment growing systems based on innovations developed for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at the University of Guelph (Canada).

Canadian Food Sovereignty & Security

Jon Lomow, CEO of Fieldless stated: "The Acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for Canada's food ecosystem. With shifting global trade policies and new U.S. tariffs disrupting Canadian food imports and demand, investing in local production has never been more important. Together, Elevate and Fieldless are securing a stronger, more resilient domestic food supply while creating a more robust offering for Canadian innovation to enter international markets."

Jon Lomow continued: "We founded Fieldless to build a national household brand that stands for better, more sustainable, food all while supporting Canadian food independence. I'm excited - as Fieldless joining Elevate allows us to continue to pursue that vision while giving investors an opportunity to capitalize on a massive global need for Total Controlled Agriculture."

"We have always loved what Fieldless has done in the Canadian market," said Brad Lamb, Chairman of Elevate. "By bringing Fieldless into the Elevate family, we're creating a Canadian food powerhouse that will not only feed Canadians more of their amazing products customers have come to love, but also to together export Canadian prosperity by feeding the world."

About Elevate Farms Inc.

Elevate Farms is a true disruptor in the trillion-dollar agricultural industry. Focused entirely on perishable leafy greens which typically have a 14-day shelf life and 3000+ kms of transportation and grown in water stressed areas, Elevate Farms has developed world leading autonomous farming technology recognized by NASA as a direct transfer from space research and boasts industry leading KPIs around energy efficiency and yields. With the majority of the worlds' leafy greens coming from severely water stressed areas, Elevate Farms closed loop system recaptures water utilizing 98% less of this valuable resource when compared to traditional farming. Leafy green vegetables are grown pesticide free and untouched by human hands ensuring the highest standard of food safety, with higher nutrients and extended shelf life. As a positive impact company, we endeavor to use our technology to supply fresh, local and chemical free vegetables supporting overall longevity and wellbeing.

With pipeline projects at pre-development stages in the US, Switzerland and the UAE, the company is poised to quickly become a world leader in an industry that has yet to live up to its promise.

About Fieldless Farms Inc.

Fieldless is a modern food company solving food sovereignty and sustainability with better food. Based out of Cornwall, Ontario, the company launched in 2019 to displace foreign products and complex supply chains with safer, secure, and more responsible foods that people fall in love with. Fieldless products can currently be found in Farm Boy and independent retailers across Ontario, Canada. Visit fieldless.com.

