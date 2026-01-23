Infosys Expands Its Footprint in Switzerland with a New Zurich Office to Accelerate Enterprise AI Journeys

New office strengthens Infosys' 25-year presence in Switzerland and deepens client collaboration

ZURICH, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today inaugurated its new office in Zurich, Switzerland. Relocating the Swiss headquarters to The Circle at Zurich Airport marks a major milestone in Infosys' 25-year presence in the country, reinforcing its commitment to guiding clients through their digital and AI-led transformation journey. The launch was attended by Dr. Nik Gugger, Member of the National Council of Switzerland; Mr. Florin Muller, Consulate General of Switzerland in India; and Philippe Reich, Chairman of the Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce, along with many of Infosys' clients, and partners.

The new strategic location serves as a hub for innovation and co-creation and brings teams closer to clients across manufacturing, financial services, life sciences, energy & services, telecom, and retail sectors, among others. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering powered by generative AI technologies, and Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, the Zurich office will support Swiss enterprises accelerate their digitalization journey. These capabilities enable clients to improve operational resilience, harness data at scale, and deliver enhanced experiences while maintaining high standards of security and compliance.

Infosys has built a strong foundation in Switzerland through key acquisitions like Lodestone Consulting, enhancing its SAP consulting capabilities and the establishment of a specialized Turbomachinery and Propulsion Center of Excellence in Baden. Over the years, Infosys has partnered with leading Swiss and multinational organizations across sectors delivering large-scale transformation programs and long-term business value.

The new office also adds to Infosys' existing presence in the country with offices in Geneva, Basel, Baden, Lausanne, and Baar to support local ecosystem, and facilitate deeper collaboration with policymakers, industry partners, and academic institutions. Infosys has consistently strengthened the local talent ecosystem through InStep, its flagship global internship program. As part of this, it has forged deep relationships with students and faculty at leading Swiss institutions including École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne, Eidgenössische Technische Hochschule (ETH) Zurich, Universität St. Gallen, and IMD Business School, and has hosted over 100 students from these institutions over the last two decades.

Infosys' local impact extends beyond business growth to include a strong focus on corporate social responsibility and community engagement in Switzerland. As part of this commitment, it has awarded a grant to Little Scientists, supporting a one-year partnership to advance STEM education. This initiative will develop a multilingual virtual learning environment on the Infosys Springboard platform, offering coding and STEM courses in German, French, and Italian. The program aims to reach 1,000 students in its first year, with a focus on inclusive education for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Dr. Nik Gugger, Member of the National Council of Switzerland, said, "Switzerland has long been a global center for innovation, engineering excellence, and responsible business. Infosys' continued investment in Zurich underscores the country's attractiveness as a technology and innovation hub and highlights the important role that global companies can play in strengthening the local ecosystem, creating skilled jobs, and supporting inclusive digital growth."

Dinesh Rao, EVP & Chief Delivery Officer, Infosys, said, "The launch of our new Zurich office is a significant step in bringing the full strength of Infosys' enterprise AI and digital innovation ecosystem closer to our clients in Switzerland. Rooted in a strong partner and talent network, our AI-first capabilities empower enterprises to accelerate transformation journeys with agility and precision. Designed to amplify human potential, these capabilities drive measurable business outcomes, enabling clients to lead with innovation and deliver impactful results in a rapidly evolving marketplace."

