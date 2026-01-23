Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Castlebar Capital Corp. (TSXV: CBAR.P) ("Castlebar" or the "Company") today announced the resumption of trading in the Company's common shares, effective at market open on or about January 28, 2026.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the Company is comprised of Robert Meister, Patrick O'Flaherty, Kosta Tsoutsis, and Gerald Kelly. Messrs Mesiter, Tsoutsis and Kelly are members of the Audit Committee. Stephan Sterling Ellis was previously appointed as a director following the Annual General Meeting held on October 16, 2024 and resigned on January 20, 2026. Mr. Ellis did not receive any compensation during his tenure and was appointed without prior TSXV acceptance.

About Castlebar Capital Corp.

Castlebar is a capital pool company in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, and its principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction.

Cautionary Statements and Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the evaluation of assets and businesses and the Corporation's expectation as to the resumption of trading of its common shares on the TSXV constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

