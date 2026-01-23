DealFlow Events: Kragon Space Inc Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Kragon Space Inc, a Defense Tech company specializing in electromagnetics R&D and directed energy technologies, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Billy Starkey, Vice Chair of Kragon Space, will deliver a company presentation and will be available alongside Stephen Genung, Founder & Chair, for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Kragon Space Inc at their www.kragon.space website.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Kragon Space management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Kragon Space Inc

Kragon Space Inc is a Defense Tech company specializing in electromagnetics research & development, directed energy technology innovation, nuclear detonation effects, and satellite protection & defense.

Media Contact:

Kathy Cusumano

President

Hanover International, Inc.

407-704-9051

ka@hanoverintlinc.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/kragon-space-inc-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conference-1130359