Freitag, 23.01.2026
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
23.01.2026 22:14 Uhr
DealFlow Events: Kragon Space Inc Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Kragon Space Inc, a Defense Tech company specializing in electromagnetics R&D and directed energy technologies, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Billy Starkey, Vice Chair of Kragon Space, will deliver a company presentation and will be available alongside Stephen Genung, Founder & Chair, for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Kragon Space Inc at their www.kragon.space website.

Event Details:

  • 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

  • The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

  • Atlantic City, NJ

  • January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Kragon Space management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Kragon Space Inc

Kragon Space Inc is a Defense Tech company specializing in electromagnetics research & development, directed energy technology innovation, nuclear detonation effects, and satellite protection & defense.

Media Contact:

Kathy Cusumano
President
Hanover International, Inc.
407-704-9051
ka@hanoverintlinc.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/kragon-space-inc-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conference-1130359

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
