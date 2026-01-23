KS Bancorp, Inc. Reports 52% Earnings Growth and 19% Growth in Total Assets for 2025

SMITHFIELD, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / KS Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCID:KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighted by significant growth in earnings, assets, and reflecting continued loan demand and disciplined balance sheet management.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $2.6 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. This represents a 55.0% increase in net income year-over-year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2025, net income was $9.4 million, or $8.44 per diluted share, compared to $6.2 million, or $5.56 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 52.0%.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 24.3% to $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $6.2 million for the same quarter in 2024. Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $969,000, compared to $915,000 for the comparable period ended December 31, 2024. Non-interest expense totaled $5.1 million, compared to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2025, net interest income before the provision for credit losses was $28.2 million, up 26.8% from $22.2 million in the same period of 2024. Non-interest income increased to $4.0 million, compared to $3.5 million for the same period ended December 31, 2024, while non-interest expenses were $19.0 million, compared to $17.1 million for the twelve months ending December 31, 2024. The increase reflects investments in personnel, equipment, and technology to support continued growth.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's unaudited consolidated total assets were $822.6 million, an increase of $131.7 million from $690.9 million at December 31, 2024. Driven by continued loan demand across the Company's branch network, net loan balances grew $109.7 million to $664.2 million, compared to $554.5 million at December 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities totaled $95.2 million at December 30, 2025, compared to $95.9 million at December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased by $131.4 million to $749.6 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $618.2 million at December 31, 2024. The increase included a $35.3 million increase in core deposits. Borrowings declined by $11.1 million, totaling $11.3 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $22.4 million at year's end 2024. Total stockholders' equity increased $10.5 million to $55.8 million as of December 31, 2025, from $45.3 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting strong retained earnings and overall balance sheet health.

As of December 31, 2025, nonperforming assets consisted of nonaccrual loans totaling $329,000 and foreclosed real estate with a value of $500,000, representing less than 0.20% of the Company's total assets. The allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2025, totaled $5.1 million, or 0.76% of total loans.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Earl W. Worley, Jr., President and CEO of the Company, stated, "We are proud to report a strong fourth quarter and the best year on record for KS Bancorp, Inc., highlighted by solid earnings growth and continued balance sheet expansion. Full year net income increased 52%, reflecting the strength of our core operations and the continued trust our customers place in KS Bank. Loan growth of nearly 20% and deposit growth of more than 21% during the year demonstrated the sustained demand across our markets and the effectiveness of our relationship-focused approach to community banking. Notably, we achieved this growth while maintaining a healthy balance sheet, strong capital levels, and excellent credit quality. Nonperforming assets remained below 0.20% of total assets, and our capital ratios continue to reflect a well-capitalized institution. As we move forward, we remain focused on disciplined balance sheet management, prudent risk practices, and strategic investments in our people and technology, while staying true to the values that have guided KS Bank for more than a century. In addition, we thank our employees, customers, and shareholders for their continued trust and support."

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors have declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share for stockholders of record as of February 2, 2026, with payment to be made on February 12, 2026.

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards, with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.02% as of December 30, 2025, compared to 9.24% as of December 31, 2024.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single-bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp's sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full-service community bank that has served the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, as well as mortgage and trust services. Eleven full-service branches are located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, Four Oaks, Dunn, and Bailey, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

Contact:

Earl W. Worley, Jr.

President and Chief Executive Officer

(919) 938-3101

Regina J Smith

Chief Financial Officer

(919) 938-3101

KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

December 31, 2025

(unaudited) December 31, 2024* ASSETS



Cash and due from banks:



Interest-earning $ 30,244 $ 10,627 Noninterest-earning 5,259 4,897 Time Deposit 746 523 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 95,158 95,946 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 498 469 Loans 669,267 558,779 Less allowance for loan losses (5,062 ) (4,259 ) Net loans 664,205 554,520 Accrued interest receivable 3,078 2,655 Foreclosed assets, net 500 - Property and equipment, net 13,603 12,231 Other assets 9,312 8,981 Total assets $ 822,603 $ 690,849 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 749,601 $ 618,156 Short-term borrowings - 11,144 Long-term borrowings 11,248 11,248 Accrued interest payable 405 323 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,505 4,675 Total liabilities 766,759 645,546 Stockholder's Equity: Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 1,359 1,359 Retained earnings, substantially restricted 60,814 52,675 Accumulated other comprehensive Income (loss) (6,329 ) (8,731 ) Total stockholders' equity 55,844 45,303 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 822,603 $ 690,849 * Derived from audited financial statements

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 31-Dec 31-Dec 2025 2024 2025 2024 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 10,797 $ 8,749 $ 39,674 $ 32,269 Investment securities Taxable 589 564 2,299 2,138 Tax-exempt 185 182 729 771 Dividends 19 29 37 47 Interest-bearing deposits 203 203 616 925 Total interest and dividend income 11,793 9,727 43,355 36,150 Interest expense: Deposits 3,982 3,472 14,442 13,100 Borrowings 159 98 755 848 Total interest expense 4,141 3,570 15,197 13,948 Net interest income 7,652 6,157 28,158 22,202 Provision for loan losses 215 47 1,025 493 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,437 6,110 27,133 21,709 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 394 369 1,451 1,343 Fees from trust services 441 368 1,615 1,391 Other income 134 178 885 754 Total noninterest income 969 915 3,951 3,488 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 3,149 2,519 11,716 10,066 Occupancy and equipment 749 751 2,718 2,999 Data processing & outside service fees 319 256 1,172 988 Advertising 59 56 269 228 Other 828 1,187 3,148 2,790 Total noninterest expenses 5,104 4,769 19,023 17,071 Income before income taxes 3,302 2,256 12,061 8,126 Income tax 741 603 2,703 1,968 Net income $ 2,561 $ 1,653 $ 9,358 $ 6,158 Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 2.31 $ 1.49 $ 8.44 $ 5.56

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "believe," variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: KS Bancorp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ks-bancorp-inc.-ksbi-reports-52-earnings-growth-and-19-growth-in-tot-1130361