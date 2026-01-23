Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") announces that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG ("PsHolix"), entered into a mutual termination agreement with Mysticum Limited (the "Consultant") to terminate a strategic distribution agreement (the "Distribution Agreement") previously entered into among PsHolix and the Consultant on October 4, 2024. The terminated agreement had previously granted the Consultant exclusive distribution rights for the Company's products in certain territories. In connection with the termination of the Distribution Agreement and the relinquishment of the Consultant's exclusive distribution rights, the Company made a settlement payment of $4,966,511 (US$3,500,000).

Under the Distribution Agreement, the Consultant was entitled to purchase products at PsHolix's production cost plus a fixed 10% margin for resale within its exclusive territory. In consideration for the granting of the exclusive distribution rights, the Consultant agreed to provide interim financial support to PsHolix in respect of the proposed acquisition of PsHolix by the Company and subsequent listing on the TSXV (the "PsHolix Acquisition"), including strategic investment in the private placement of common shares of PsHolix completed concurrently with the PsHolix Acquisition (the "Concurrent Financing"). Following the signing of the Distribution Agreement, the Consultant: (i) participated in the Concurrent financing, closed on October 24, 2024, (ii) subscribed to a non-brokered private placement of the Company for a total of 1,436,781 common shares at a price of $1.74 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $2,500,000 (see press release of February 27, 2025), and (iii) entered into a loan agreement with the Company (the "Loan Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company may borrow up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of $12,500,000 from the Consultant until August 31, 2027 (see press release dated September 15, 2025).

The exclusivity provisions in the Distribution Agreement restricted the Company's ability to contract directly with certain customers in those exclusive territories and would have constrained the Company's flexibility to negotiate and retain the economic benefits associated with previously announced customer arrangements and similar future opportunities.

Following an assessment of its strategic and commercial objectives, the Company determined that terminating the Distribution Agreement and reacquiring the distribution rights previously granted to the Consultant was in the best interests of the Company in order to enhance operational flexibility and preserve the economic upside associated with current and anticipated projects. In consideration for the termination of the Distribution Agreement and the surrender of the Consultant's exclusive distribution rights, the Company made a settlement payment to the Consultant in cash on July 16, 2025.

Termination of the Distribution Agreement is not expected to have an adverse impact on the Company's ability to conduct operations. The settlement payment resulted in a short-term reduction in working capital and available funds in the current period. However, this near-term impact is expected to be offset in future periods by the Company's ability to capture the full economic benefits of the previously announced agreements and other opportunities in the affected territories that were previously subject to the Consultant's distribution rights.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudoholographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

