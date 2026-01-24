Pegasus Resources Inc.: Pegasus Resources Executes Other Business Arrangement for 640 Acres of Uranium Exploration Lands in Utah

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(OTCID:SLTFF)(FSE:OQS2) ("Pegasus" or the "Company") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pegasus Resources (USA) Inc., has executed an Other Business Arrangement ("OBA") with the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration ("SITLA") covering approximately 640 acres in Emery County, Utah.

The OBA, signed on January 23, 2026, provides Pegasus the exclusive right to explore for uranium and associated metalliferous minerals on the property for a five-year term and includes an option to convert all or portions of the lands to a mineral lease upon satisfaction of exploration and payment requirements.

Pegasus will make annual option payments of US$6.00 per acre and complete staged exploration activities during the term, including geophysical surveys, permitting, drilling and technical studies.

The OBA grants exploration rights only and remains subject to standard regulatory, bonding and reclamation requirements.

The Company will provide further updates as exploration progresses.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold, and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information, please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com.

