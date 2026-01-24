Latham, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - K Plastic Surgery recently announced that Dr. Sanjiv Kayastha has been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for the tenth consecutive year. The recognition highlights a decade of sustained achievement in clinical performance, surgical outcomes, and adherence to peer-reviewed standards of care.

The Castle Connolly Top Doctor designation is based on a physician-led selection process that includes peer nominations and independent review. Selection criteria include medical education, board certification, hospital affiliations, and professional experience. Fewer than 10 percent of physicians nationwide are selected each year.

For K Plastic Surgery, this ongoing recognition showcases a sustained commitment to high standards across all areas of surgical practice. "Receiving the Castle Connolly Top Doctor designation year after year is both an honor and a responsibility," said Dr. Sanjiv Kayastha, MD. "It reinforces the importance of continual learning, refining technique, and placing patient trust at the center of everything we do. This recognition reflects not only my work, but the dedication of our entire team and the relationships we build with our patients."

The acknowledgement comes at a time when patients are increasingly focused on choosing providers with documented experience and long-term consistency. Trends in surgical care show growing demand for personalized consultations, tailored treatment plans, and procedures that prioritize natural-looking outcomes. Many patients now seek long-term surgical solutions over short-term cosmetic treatments, aligning with broader expectations for durability and individualized care.

K Plastic Surgery continues to meet these expectations by advancing surgical care that prioritizes patient safety, education, and individualized treatment planning. The practice remains committed to evolving with patient needs and maintaining the standards of excellence reflected in the ten-year recognition.

About K Plastic Surgery:

Led by Dr. Sanjiv Kayastha, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon with extensive experience in breast and body procedures, K Plastic Surgery is a premier plastic surgery practice in Latham, New York. The practice offers personalized surgical care that combines advanced technology with a patient-centered approach to achieve safe, natural, and long-lasting results.

Patients in Albany and the Capital Region, seeking breast augmentation, body contouring, or post-pregnancy restoration, choose K Plastic Surgery for its commitment to surgical excellence, transparency, and individualized care. To learn more or to request a consultation, visit https://kplasticsurgery.com/

