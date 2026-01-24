Anzeige
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
24.01.2026 02:06 Uhr
Future Market Insights, Inc.: Global Investment Casting Market Expected to Reach USD 32.3 Billion By 2035, Supported By Aerospace Dominance, Light weighting Trends, And Digital Foundry Transformation

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global investment casting market is projected to grow from USD 19.1 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 32.3 billion by 2035, registering a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period. The market is expected to add USD 13.2 billion in absolute value, reflecting a 69.1% total expansion and a 1.69× increase in market size over ten years.

FMI logo

Growth is being driven by rising demand for complex, lightweight, and high-performance components across aerospace & defense, automotive, medical devices, and energy sectors, where dimensional accuracy, material efficiency, and near-net-shape manufacturing are critical.

Investment Casting Market: Executive Snapshot

  • Market Value (2025): USD 19.1 billion
  • Forecast Value (2035): USD 32.3 billion
  • CAGR (2025-2035): 5.4%
  • Largest Application: Aerospace & Defense (45.6% share)
  • Key Growth Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe
  • Core Demand Drivers: Lightweighting, precision engineering, complex geometries

Market Growth Pattern Indicates Second-Half Acceleration

  • 2025-2030:
    Market expands from USD 19.1 billion to USD 24.7 billion, adding USD 5.6 billion, accounting for 42.4% of total forecast growth.
    Key drivers include aerospace recovery, additive manufacturing adoption in pattern making, and rising penetration in medical and industrial applications.
  • 2030-2035:
    Market grows from USD 24.7 billion to USD 32.3 billion, adding USD 7.6 billion, representing 57.6% of decade growth.
    This phase is shaped by automation, Industry 4.0 integration, digital quality control, and advanced alloy processing.

Why Investment Casting Is Gaining Strategic Importance

Investment casting continues to gain relevance due to its ability to produce thin-walled, high-strength, and geometrically complex components with minimal material waste. Aerospace and automotive manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing weight reduction without compromising structural integrity, positioning investment casting as a preferred manufacturing route.

The process supports a wide range of materials, including superalloys, stainless steels, aluminum alloys, and specialty metals, enabling adoption across energy, medical, defense, and industrial equipment markets. Integration of 3D-printed patterns, simulation software, and digital process monitoring is improving yield rates, reducing defects, and shortening lead times.

Aerospace & Defense Dominates Application Demand

The aerospace & defense segment is projected to account for 45.6% of global market revenue in 2025, maintaining its position as the primary demand center.

Investment casting is widely used for:

  • Turbine blades and vanes
  • Engine components
  • Structural aircraft parts
  • High-temperature superalloy applications

Fuel efficiency targets, military modernization programs, and rising aircraft production volumes continue to reinforce long-term demand for precision-cast components.

Automation and Additive Manufacturing Reshape Foundry Operations

  • Automation adoption is improving consistency, lowering labor intensity, and enhancing scalability in high-value casting operations.
  • Digital inspection and process control systems are enabling tighter tolerances and reduced rejection rates.
  • Additive manufacturing is increasingly used for rapid tooling, pattern production, and design iteration, accelerating product development cycles.

These trends are shifting investment casting from a labor-intensive process toward a technology-enabled precision manufacturing model.

Regional Growth Highlights

  • China: 7.3% CAGR - driven by industrial expansion, aerospace manufacturing growth, and domestic precision demand
  • India: 6.8% CAGR - supported by defense procurement, medical device manufacturing, and localization initiatives
  • Germany: 6.2% CAGR - anchored by automotive precision engineering and advanced manufacturing
  • France: 5.7% CAGR - aerospace and defense production focus
  • United Kingdom: 5.1% CAGR - aerospace and high-performance materials
  • United States: 4.6% CAGR - advanced materials, aerospace, and medical applications

Competitive Landscape: Capability, Compliance, and Scale

The market includes global leaders and specialized foundries focusing on automation, alloy innovation, certification compliance, and customer-specific engineering solutions.

Key companies include Precision Castparts Corporation, Alcoa Corporation, CIREX bv (Signicast Corporation), Dongfeng Metal Products Co. Ltd., Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd., Impro, MetalTek, Milwaukee Precision Casting, Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd., Ningbo Wanguan, RLM Industries, Taizhou Xinyu Precision Casting Co. Ltd., and Zollern.

Strategic Outlook

The investment casting market is transitioning from traditional foundry operations toward digitally enabled, high-precision manufacturing ecosystems. Demand through 2035 will be driven less by volume growth alone and more by application complexity, material performance, and process sophistication, reinforcing investment casting's role in next-generation industrial manufacturing.

Access Request for investment casting market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-26229

Related Reports by Future Market Insights (FMI)

  • Aerospace Casting Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aerospace-casting-market
  • Precision Casting Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/precision-casting-market
  • Metal Casting Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/metal-casting-market
  • Foundry Chemicals Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/foundry-chemicals-market
  • Additive Manufacturing in Foundry Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/additive-manufacturing-in-foundry-market
  • Industrial Automation Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-automation-market
  • Advanced Materials Market - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/advanced-materials-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. Headquartered in Delaware, USA, with a global delivery center in India and offices in the UK and UAE, FMI delivers actionable insights to businesses across industries including automotive, technology, consumer products, manufacturing, energy, and chemicals.

An ESOMAR-certified research organization, FMI provides custom and syndicated market reports and consulting services, supporting both Fortune 1,000 companies and SMEs. Its team of 300+ experienced analysts ensures credible, data-driven insights to help clients navigate global markets and identify growth opportunities.

For Press & Corporate Inquiries
Rahul Singh
AVP - Marketing and Growth Strategy
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+91 8600020075
For Sales - sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media - Rahul.singh@futuremarketinsights.com
For web - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/5730787/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-investment-casting-market-expected-to-reach-usd-32-3-billion-by-2035--supported-by-aerospace-dominance-light-weighting-trends-and-digital-foundry-transformation-302668318.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
