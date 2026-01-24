AION V Earns Global Accolades, Showcasing Strength of Chinese Intelligent EV

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, GAC AION V is garnering remarkable international acclaim across global markets, securing a series of prestigious awards and top safety ratings that underscore its competitive prowess as a premium electric SUV.

Its excellence is crowned by top-tier safety, having secured the highest double five-star safety ratings from both Euro NCAP and ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program). Excelling in adult occupant protection, child safety, pedestrian protection, and safety assist systems, these accolades certify its world-class safety credentials.

Beyond safety, the AION V is winning over international markets and experts. In Australia, it has been selected as a finalist for the Drive Car of the Year 2026 - Best Electric Vehicle Under $60,000 award. Its success in Southeast Asia is particularly notable, where it has secured multiple honors: the "CAT A Electric SUV of the Year 2025" and the "Ready For Adventure" award in Singapore, alongside the "Eco-Friendly & Advanced-Technology SUV Icon" and the "Most Popular Electric Vehicle" awards in Indonesia. These awards demonstrate its successful adaptation to diverse consumer preferences and driving needs.

In its home market of China, the AION V has received significant endorsements based on massive user data analysis, earning the title of "Most Promising Model of 2024." Its intelligent capabilities are highly regarded by industry experts, as evidenced by awards like the "2025 Golden Wheel Intelligent Pioneer Award" and "Hardcore Intelligent SUV of the Year (2025)."

This collection of global accolades reflects the AION V's comprehensive strengths. Its distinctive design, reliable real-world range supported by efficient charging, versatile and comfortable interior space, and advanced intelligent driving technology combine to deliver the compelling experience that resonates with a worldwide audience. These achievements highlight GAC Group's formidable capabilities in automotive innovation and its commitment to delivering world-class vehicles for the global market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868556/1.jpg

