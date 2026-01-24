Hirschvogel Components India: From Davos to Maharashtra: Hirschvogel's Investment Signals Manufacturing Confidence

Company's ?750 crore investment in Maharashtra; 1,000 new employment opportunities

PUNE, India, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirschvogel Components India Pvt. Ltd., a German automotive components manufacturing company operating at Sanaswadi, has taken an important decision to make an additional foreign direct investment of ?750 crore in Maharashtra.

The MoU related to this investment was signed during the World Economic Forum 2026 held in Davos, Switzerland, in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, by the company's CEO, Mr. Sahil Jain. On this occasion, Industries Department Secretary - Dr. P. Ambalagan, Hirschvogel Group Plant Head - Mr. Markus Obolzer, Director - Mr. Kartar Chavan, and other dignitaries were present.

The primary focus of this investment is to increase manufacturing capacity and to manufacture parts required for electric vehicles. This investment is expected to provide a significant boost to the industrial development of Maharashtra.

The Hirschvogel Group is a leading automotive parts manufacturing group operating across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, with an annual turnover of approximately ?15,000 crore. In India, the company commenced production at its Sanaswadi plant in 2016, and so far, investments of around ?1,000 crore have been made in this project.

The passenger vehicle market is currently witnessing substantial growth. Due to the industry-friendly policies, strong infrastructure, and incentives offered by the Maharashtra Government, several reputed companies are coming forward to invest in the state. A notable example of this is the major investment made by Toyota at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. With a similar industrial outlook, Hirschvogel has taken the significant decision to invest in Maharashtra. Hirschvogel is a leading supplier to Toyota and has also received the prestigious 'Toyota Supplier of the Year 2024'.

