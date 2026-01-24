Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 24.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Heftige Kursreaktion am Montag vorprogrammiert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
241 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WEJOY PTE. LTD.; WePlay: When Young People's Social Ways Go Global: WePlay Lights Up Times Square

ISTANBUL, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18, WePlay, a global new-generation social entertainment platform, announced that its brand image has officially landed on Times Square in New York. This landmark moment signals that a social revolution led by young people is accelerating globally. On this screen symbolizing the world's economic and cultural center, WePlay delivers its core philosophy: "Voice + Entertainment + Connection" - a low-barrier, highly immersive social ecosystem for young people worldwide.

When Young People's Social Ways Go Global: WePlay Lights Up Times Square

Market Recognition Through Digital Achievements

WePlay has achieved exponential global growth through its revolutionary "gamified social" model:

  • 800+ million global downloads with millions of monthly active users
  • Multiple #1 rankings on App Store & Google Play across 15+ regions
  • Strategic partnerships with global IP brands (Care Bears, Zanmang Loopy, Chibi Maruko-chan)
  • Integration of social impact into entertainment, demonstrating entertainment platforms' social value

WePlay's Invitation to Global Users

The WePlay you're using is being seen by the world. Every game you play, every voice message you send, every moment of passion you share is shaping a warmer, more vibrant, and more inclusive global youth community. On WePlay, there are no "outsiders"-everyone can find their "right people" and create their own stories.

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. As one of the most popular social entertainment platforms in regions like Turkey, WePlay is dedicated to the mission of "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," committed to creating low-barrier, highly interactive online social experiences. WePlay has achieved top rankings in app charts across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Asia-Pacific region, becoming the social platform of choice for millions of users.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

Media Contact

Company Name: WEJOY PTE. LTD.
Contact Person: Bryant
Email: bryant@wejoysg.com
WePlay Website: https://weplayapp.com/
WeJoy Website: https://wejoyhub.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867101/When_Young_People_s_Social_Ways_Go_Global_WePlay_Lights_Up.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/when-young-peoples-social-ways-go-global-weplay-lights-up-times-square-302667519.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.