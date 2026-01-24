WEJOY PTE. LTD.; WePlay: When Young People's Social Ways Go Global: WePlay Lights Up Times Square

ISTANBUL, Jan. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18, WePlay, a global new-generation social entertainment platform, announced that its brand image has officially landed on Times Square in New York. This landmark moment signals that a social revolution led by young people is accelerating globally. On this screen symbolizing the world's economic and cultural center, WePlay delivers its core philosophy: "Voice + Entertainment + Connection" - a low-barrier, highly immersive social ecosystem for young people worldwide.

Market Recognition Through Digital Achievements

WePlay has achieved exponential global growth through its revolutionary "gamified social" model:

800+ million global downloads with millions of monthly active users

Multiple #1 rankings on App Store & Google Play across 15+ regions

Strategic partnerships with global IP brands (Care Bears, Zanmang Loopy, Chibi Maruko-chan)

Integration of social impact into entertainment, demonstrating entertainment platforms' social value

WePlay's Invitation to Global Users

The WePlay you're using is being seen by the world. Every game you play, every voice message you send, every moment of passion you share is shaping a warmer, more vibrant, and more inclusive global youth community. On WePlay, there are no "outsiders"-everyone can find their "right people" and create their own stories.

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. As one of the most popular social entertainment platforms in regions like Turkey, WePlay is dedicated to the mission of "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," committed to creating low-barrier, highly interactive online social experiences. WePlay has achieved top rankings in app charts across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Asia-Pacific region, becoming the social platform of choice for millions of users.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

