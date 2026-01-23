Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 24.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Heftige Kursreaktion am Montag vorprogrammiert?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851413 | ISIN: US4601461035 | Ticker-Symbol: INP
Tradegate
23.01.26 | 17:44
35,540 Euro
-2,39 % -0,870
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,24036,54010:41
36,31036,49023.01.
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 22:05 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Paper Completes Sale of Global Cellulose Fibers Business to American Industrial Partners (AIP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC), a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has completed the sale of its Global Cellulose Fibers (GCF) business to funds affiliated with American Industrial Partners (AIP). As part of the sale agreement, AIP acquired the GCF business for $1.5 billion including the issuance to International Paper of preferred stock with an aggregate initial liquidation preference of $190 million.

The GCF business creates safe, high-quality pulp for a wide range of applications such as towel and tissue products, diapers, feminine care, incontinence and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. In addition, its specialty pulp serves as a sustainable raw material used in construction materials, paints, coatings and more. The GCF segment of International Paper generated $2.8 billion in revenue in 2024, including contributions from mills that have since closed. The business operations sold to AIP generated approximately $2.3 billion in revenue in 2024 excluding the revenue from closed mills. The business has 3,300 employees globally, nine manufacturing facilities and eight regional offices.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

SOURCE International Paper

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.