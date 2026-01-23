NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

CSG N.V.

CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP announces full exercise of Over-Allotment Option in connection with its Initial Public Offering on Euronext Amsterdam

Amsterdam and Prague, 23 January 2026 - CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP a.s. ("CSG" or the "Group"), a leading defence group based in Prague, Czech Republic, operating in Europe, the United States and in other regions including Asia Pacific, today announces that J.P. Morgan SE, acting as stabilisation manager in connection with the initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering") of CSG N.V. (the "Company") and on behalf of the underwriters, has exercised in full the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") granted by CSG FIN a.s.

As outlined in the Prospectus published on 20 January 2026, the Over-Allotment Option comprised 19,826,086 existing ordinary shares in the Company, representing 15% of the total number of shares sold in the Offering before exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. The Over-Allotment Option has been exercised at the offer price of €25.00 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately €496 million for the selling shareholder.

Following the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, the total number of shares sold in the Offering amounts to 152,000,000 shares, corresponding to total gross proceeds of €3.8 billion.

End of stabilisation period

The stabilisation period in connection with the Offering ended on 23 January 2026. In accordance with applicable laws and the terms set out in the Prospectus, J.P. Morgan SE, acting as stabilisation manager, did not undertake any stabilisation transactions in respect of the Company's shares during the stabilisation period. The exercise in full of the Over-Allotment Option concludes the stabilisation arrangements in relation to the Offering.

Earlier announcements related to the offering

On 14 January 2026, the Company announced its intention to launch an offering and list on Euronext Amsterdam.

On 20 January 2026, the Company announced the offer price, the publication of the prospectus and the commencement date of the offer period.

On 23 January 2026, the Company announced the successful completion of the Offering and admission to listing and trading on Euronext Amsterdam.

These announcements are available on the Company's corporate website: https://czechoslovakgroup.com/en/for-investors

Media and Investor Contacts

CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP media relations: Tomáš Kotera, Director of Communications - tomas.kotera@czechoslovakgroup.com

Andrej Círtek, Spokesperson - +420 602 494 208 - andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.com

CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP investor relations: Zdenek Jurák, CFO - zdenek.jurak@czechoslovakgroup.com

Peter Russell, Head of Investor Relations - peter.russell@czechoslovakgroup.com

FGS Global: Charlie Chichester / Richard Webster-Smith / Frank Jansen

+44 (0)207 251 3801 / +31 6 21542369 - csg@fgsglobal.com

About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Dutch company and a leading European defence group, with its principal management headquarters located in Prague, Czech Republic.

CSG develops and supplies defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future.

CSG focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems, and technologies across the defence and ammunition sectors and other related industries, such as aerospace.

The Group operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. CSG continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities.

Key members of the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition).

CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group's annual reported revenues amounted to EUR 4.0 billion.

CSG is traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol CSG.

For more information, visit: https://czechoslovakgroup.com/en

