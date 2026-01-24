Anzeige
Samstag, 24.01.2026
Lithium ist zurück - und diesmal führen Institutionen den Markt an
Karviva Selected to Meet with Costco Wholesale Southern California Merchants at Upcoming Local Summit

SAINT LOUIS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2026 / Karviva, the award-winning functional beverage company founded by medical scientist Dr. Angela Zeng, announced that it has been selected to advance and meet with Costco Wholesale Southern California merchants as part of the upcoming Southern California Local Summit. Karviva is among 62 brands chosen for the program, which recognizes companies demonstrating innovation, retail readiness, and relevance to Southern California shoppers.

The Southern California Local Summit provides selected brands the opportunity to engage directly with Costco merchants. Last year's summit resulted in 31 participating brands securing placement in Southern California Costco warehouses. This year's class is positioned for even greater impact, with in-person meetings scheduled to take place in February 2026.

Karviva's selection reflects continued momentum within the functional beverage category and growing interest from major retailers nationwide. The brand's plant-based, science-backed formulations have gained traction with consumers seeking clean energy, hydration, and wellness support without artificial ingredients.

This recognition follows several recent retail expansions for Karviva.

Dr. Angela Zeng shared that being selected for the Costco Southern California Local Summit represents a significant milestone for the brand. She noted that the opportunity to meet directly with Costco merchants comes at a time of strong retail momentum for Karviva.

Karviva's beverages are developed using whole plant ingredients and guided by Dr. Zeng's background in medical science, evidence-based nutritional science, and traditional wellness philosophies. The brand continues to gain recognition for its transparent formulations and focus on functionality that aligns with evolving consumer expectations.

With expanding retail presence on both coasts and upcoming meetings with Costco Wholesale merchants, Karviva enters 2026 positioned for continued growth and broader national distribution.

About Karviva

Karviva is a functional beverage brand founded by nutritional scientist Dr. Angela Zeng. The company blends modern medical and nutritional research with traditional wellness practices to create clean, plant-based drinks that support energy, hydration, skin health, and overall well-being. Karviva's products are made without artificial additives and are designed to fit naturally into everyday routines. The brand is available through major retailers and direct-to-consumer channels nationwide.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva
Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng
Website: https://karviva.com/
Email: angela@karviva.com

SOURCE: Karviva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/karviva-selected-to-meet-with-costco-wholesale-southern-california-merch-1130493

