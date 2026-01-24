Black Book Research: Ireland Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026 Report Released

Black Book Market Research announces an independent, decision grade companion report available gratis to global healthcare IT stakeholders

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / January 24, 2026 / Black Book Market Research LLC Insights today announced the release of Ireland Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026, an Ireland-specific companion report built for executives, clinical informatics leaders, digital transformation teams, and technology suppliers navigating the country's next wave of acute-care EHR modernisation through 2026-2030.

The report is available gratis to qualified global healthcare IT stakeholders seeking a procurement-relevant view of Ireland's national programmes, interoperability rails, medicines modernisation trajectory, consumer access direction, and cyber assurance expectations. Industry stakeholders are invited to download in full at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/ireland-acute-care-emr-and-digital-health-2026

Ireland is moving from "local digitisation" toward a more platform-centric era. Health reform and regionally aligned governance are converging with national digital health programmes, tightening the definition of what "Ireland-ready" looks like. In this environment, acute-care EHR strategy is no longer just a hospital system choice; it is increasingly a national-platform fit question that spans shared-care participation, standards-based data exchange, identity and patient matching discipline, and demonstrable operational outcomes.

The report is positioned as a decision support companion rather than a scorecard. It does not provide vendor rankings, market-share claims, or purchase recommendations. Instead, it consolidates Ireland's practical constraints and "must-fit" requirements into a single narrative intended to help buyers scope procurements and help suppliers align product, delivery capacity, and compliance posture to Irish realities.

A core finding is that Ireland's market direction is being shaped by a tightly linked set of technology and policy forces. Black Book frames the 2026-2030 window through seven interconnected trends, including National EHR mobilisation moving from concept to execution readiness; shared-care record expectations becoming the interoperability center of gravity; medicines infrastructure modernising in tandem with national ePrescribing and dispensing enablement; the consumer experience shifting toward an HSE-aligned digital front door; operational analytics and early AI moving closer to workflow-adjacent decision support; and cyber resilience, sovereignty, and auditability becoming procurement gates rather than afterthoughts.

What the report is designed to help Ireland's stakeholders do

The report is built to help stakeholders translate Ireland's national direction into practical scoping, architecture, and validation work. It focuses on:

Converting national platform participation into procurement-ready requirements and integration scope

Stress-testing "core EHR plus ecosystem" architectures for interoperability, medicines safety, imaging, and consumer access

Aligning delivery mobilisation to Ireland's capacity constraints, governance realities, and cyber assurance expectations

Defining measurable outcomes and validation checkpoints that can survive contracting and go-live pressure

Practical decision support included in the Ireland HIT report

To move from narrative to procurement execution, Black Book includes a strategic-fit model structured as an 18-dimension evaluation framework. Rather than treating identity, PAS integration, documentation, orders/results, medication safety, interoperability, governance, cyber, hosting, and delivery capacity as separate workstreams, the framework brings them into a single scoring lens intended for clinical validation and architectural decision-making in Ireland's multi-programme environment.

The report also clarifies Ireland's "non-negotiables" for acute-care EHR fit. In the Irish context, EHR choices increasingly have to anticipate national platform participation, standards-based exchange direction and API expectations, secure messaging and referral workflows, imaging integration as a first-class clinical workflow requirement, and medicines infrastructure alignment. Practically, "digital hospital" in Ireland is being defined less by feature breadth and more by integration completeness, patient-identity integrity, and the ability to operate safely under cyber pressure.

About Black Book Market Research LLC

Black Book Market Research LLC publishes independent qualitative market intelligence intended to support healthcare technology planning, procurement scoping, and operational decision-making. Black Book reports are designed as companion resources and do not substitute for organisation-specific requirements definition, clinical validation workshops, privacy impact assessments, or contract due diligence. Ireland Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026 is available as a complimentary, gratis download for qualified global healthcare IT stakeholders on the https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or to request access, contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ireland-acute-care-ehr-and-digital-health-2026-report-released-1129846