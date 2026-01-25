Sheffield, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2026) - Este Medical Group has announced the opening of a new clinic in Sheffield, marking the company's 25th clinic worldwide and further expanding its footprint across the United Kingdom. The new location reflects the group's continued growth and long-term investment in accessible medical and aesthetic care.





Located at 204 Meadowhall Rd, Sheffield S9 1BN, the Sheffield clinic becomes the latest addition to Este Medical Group's expanding network of clinics operating across Europe and internationally. The opening represents a strategic milestone for the company as it continues to develop regional access to its services while maintaining standardized clinical protocols across locations.

The Sheffield clinic will provide a range of treatments aligned with the group's established service offerings. These include advanced hair restoration procedures such as Robotic DHI hair transplant, which combines automated implantation technology with direct hair placement techniques used across Este Medical Group clinics.

In addition to hair restoration, the new location will operate as a dedicated skin clinic, offering treatments focused on dermatological care, skin health, and long-term maintenance. Services are delivered by trained practitioners in line with the group's clinical standards and protocols.

The Sheffield facility also functions as a full-service aesthetics clinic, providing a range of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures. These treatments are designed to support patient preferences for cosmetic care without surgical intervention, in accordance with applicable medical regulations and professional guidelines.

Among the available options, patients will have access to non-surgical skin rejuvenation treatments, reflecting growing demand for procedures that focus on skin quality, texture, and appearance without extended recovery periods.

Este Medical Group's expansion into Sheffield follows continued growth across the UK and other international markets. The company has positioned its clinics to operate under unified clinical oversight while adapting to local regulatory requirements and patient needs. The Sheffield opening supports this model by extending services to South Yorkshire and surrounding regions.

The new clinic is now open to patients, with consultations and treatments available by appointment. Este Medical Group states that the Sheffield location will operate in line with its existing standards for patient care, clinical governance, and operational transparency.

Este Medical Group is an international provider of medical aesthetics, skin care, and hair restoration services, operating a growing network of clinics worldwide. The company focuses on delivering standardized clinical services across multiple markets while expanding access through strategic regional growth.

