As storms in the region intensify, the integrity of residential infrastructure has become a primary concern for housing experts. According to Veteran Roofing Systems, delaying necessary repairs can lead to compounded structural damage, often costing homeowners significantly more in the long run.

Understanding When to Replace vs. Repair

For residents in Franklin and Brentwood, distinguishing between minor storm damage and the need for a full roof replacement is vital. The newly released company guidelines highlight that while missing shingles can be replaced, widespread granular loss or water intrusion often signals that the roofing system has reached the end of its lifespan.

"Many homeowners in Columbia wait until they see a leak inside their home," stated Eric White, Owner of Veteran Roofing Systems. "Our goal is to shift that mindset to proactive maintenance. By the time water is visible indoors, the underlying decking may already be compromised."

The Impact of Middle Tennessee Weather

The variable climate of Middle Tennessee ranging from intense summer heat to freezing winter cycles expands and contracts roofing materials. This thermal shock is particularly harsh on older asphalt shingle roofs. Veteran Roofing Systems advises that properties over 15 years old should undergo yearly roof inspections to assess vulnerability to wind and hail.

Choosing the Right Materials The advisory also covers material selection, noting a rising trend in:

Asphalt Shingle Roofs: The most common choice for affordability and durability.

Metal Roofs: Gaining popularity in Thompson's Station and semi-rural areas for their longevity and weather resistance.

TPO & Commercial Flat Roofing: Essential for business owners looking for energy-efficient solutions.

Local Commitment and Safety

Veteran Roofing Systems emphasizes safety and compliance. As an Accredited Business, the company adheres to strict safety protocols, ensuring that every storm damage repair project is handled by certified professionals equipped with proper safety gear.

Service Expansion

To support this educational initiative, Veteran Roofing Systems is prioritizing consultations for roof replacement in:

Maury County: Columbia, Mt. Pleasant, Santa Fe.

Williamson County: Franklin, Spring Hill, College Grove, Leiper's Fork.

How to Schedule an Assessment

Homeowners suspecting storm damage or considering a new roof installation are encouraged to contact the local Columbia office directly to schedule a comprehensive evaluation.

ABOUT VETERAN ROOFING SYSTEMS:

Veteran Roofing Systems is a premier roofing contractor based in Columbia, TN, serving the entire Middle Tennessee region. Known for transparency and quality, they specialize in residential and commercial roofing, offering expert solutions for insurance claims and storm restoration.

