DeFi (Decentralized Finance) has become quite a popular section of the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. IRAEmpire's new report reveals new trends of the DeFi sector.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 25, 2026 / Decentralized finance (DeFi) has moved far beyond its early reputation as a niche playground for speculative traders. As blockchain adoption increases and digital assets become more integrated into global finance, demand for structured, reliable DeFi education has grown significantly - particularly among older investors seeking alternatives to traditional markets.

Against this backdrop, Decentralized Masters has emerged as a frequently discussed name in online reviews. With over 4,000 members, a 4.8 Trustpilot rating across 575+ reviews, and a recently released independent audit, analyzing Decentralized Masters reviews offers insight not only into the platform itself but also into broader trends shaping modern DeFi education.

What Is Decentralized Masters? (Quick Overview)

Decentralized Masters is an online education platform founded by Tan Gera, CFA, and Salim Elhila. The program teaches cryptocurrency, blockchain, and decentralized finance concepts through their proprietary ABN System framework:

All-Weather Portfolio - foundational allocation and capital preservation strategies

Become the Bank - yield generation through liquidity pools and DeFi protocols

Native Markets Access - early-stage opportunities before mainstream exchange listings

Rather than promoting speculative shortcuts, the platform emphasizes understanding market behavior, risk management, portfolio construction, and self-custody practices. Members maintain control of their own assets - DM never holds or accesses funds.

The program positions itself as premium DeFi education, primarily serving investors aged 50-65+ with traditional finance backgrounds and substantial portfolios seeking structured guidance rather than fragmented social media content.

Decentralized Masters Reviews - What Students Are Saying

Common Positive Themes in Decentralized Masters Reviews

A recurring theme in reviews is appreciation for structure and mentor quality. Members frequently mention specific mentors by name - Rodrigo, Filippo, Ajay, Tristan, and Jonathan - praising their patience and accessibility.

Common positives include:

Clear learning progression from fundamentals to advanced concepts

Mentor patience with repeated questions and technical difficulties

Emphasis on when NOT to act, not just opportunities

Community of serious investors rather than speculative traders

Education that builds on traditional finance knowledge

Self-custody model that keeps assets in member-controlled wallets

Some members note that avoiding common beginner errors alone justified the investment, often comparing membership cost to previous losses from solo trial and error.

Criticism and Limitations Highlighted in Reviews

Not all feedback is positive. Common criticisms focus on:

High pricing, particularly for advanced tiers

Significant time commitment required

Some sessions running longer than necessary

Not suitable for those seeking quick profits or passive alerts

Reviews suggest dissatisfaction often arises from misaligned expectations - particularly among those anticipating fast financial results rather than long-term education.

Independent Audit: A New Standard in DeFi Education

One trend distinguishing Decentralized Masters from competitors is third-party verification. The platform submitted their Native Markets research signals to CONQUEST Investment Advisory AG, a firm supervised by BaFin (Germany's federal financial regulatory authority).

Audit findings:

508 signals tracked over 27 months

87% achieved minimum 20% returns

575% average peak performance

Important context: Peak performance measures the highest point each token reached, not necessarily what members captured. Execution remains individual responsibility.

This level of documentation and regulatory-supervised verification is uncommon in crypto education, where most programs rely solely on testimonials or unverifiable claims.

New Trends in DeFi Education Revealed by Decentralized Masters Reviews

1. Shift From Hype to Education-First Models

The most noticeable trend is movement away from "get-rich-quick" promises. Modern learners appear increasingly skeptical of rapid-profit claims and favor platforms emphasizing fundamentals, discipline, and realistic outcomes.

Decentralized Masters reviews consistently highlight the absence of urgency or pressure. Mentors frequently advise members to wait or skip opportunities rather than chase every movement.

2. Older Demographics Entering DeFi

Reviews reveal a demographic shift in crypto education. Decentralized Masters members are predominantly in their 50s and 60s - business owners, physicians, engineers, accountants, and retired finance professionals.

This contrasts sharply with the young-trader stereotype of crypto communities. Conversations focus on risk tolerance, retirement planning, and capital preservation rather than speculation.

3. Traditional Finance Bridge

Tan Gera's CFA background shapes how concepts are taught. Members with banking, accounting, or investment management experience consistently report that frameworks feel familiar - allocation logic, risk-adjusted exposure, drawdown management.

4. Self-Custody as Core Principle

Unlike programs steering users toward partner exchanges or managed pools, Decentralized Masters requires members to use their own wallets, keys, and due diligence. Reviews highlight this as a significant differentiator that aligns with genuine wealth protection principles.

5. Mentor Accessibility Over Content Volume

Rather than overwhelming members with content, reviews emphasize mentor availability. Named mentors appear repeatedly across hundreds of reviews, with consistent praise for patience, step-by-step guidance, and willingness to explain concepts multiple times.

6. Community Composition Matters

Reviews frequently mention that community quality influences learning outcomes. Being surrounded by measured, professional investors asking thoughtful questions creates different dynamics than typical crypto chat rooms.

Decentralized Masters Reviews Reveal Increase in Popularity for DeFi

Decentralized Masters has gained significant popularity in recent years as interest in cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and decentralized finance (DeFi) continues to expand beyond early adopters - particularly among older investors seeking alternatives to traditional markets amid inflation concerns.

One of the primary reasons for its growing visibility is its emphasis on structured education in a space that is often chaotic and fragmented. Many newcomers to crypto struggle to filter reliable information from social media, forums, and video platforms. Decentralized Masters addresses this challenge through their ABN System framework (All-Weather Portfolio, Become the Bank, Native Markets Access), which provides a clearly organized learning path helping members progress step by step rather than relying on disconnected sources.

Another factor contributing to its popularity is the shift in mindset among crypto learners. As markets mature, there is increasing demand for education-first platforms that focus on fundamentals, risk management, and long-term understanding instead of short-term speculation. Co-founders Tan Gera (CFA) and Salim Elhila position the program around discipline, market psychology, and responsible decision-making, which resonates with individuals seeking sustainability rather than hype-driven strategies.

The platform's community-based learning model also plays an important role. With over 4,000 members - predominantly investors in their 50s and 60s with traditional finance backgrounds - access to named mentors like Rodrigo, Filippo, Ajay, Tristan, and Jonathan creates accountability and consistency. Many members report that being part of a guided environment with serious, like-minded investors helps them stay focused, especially in volatile market conditions where emotional decision-making is common.

The recent CONQUEST audit has further distinguished Decentralized Masters from competitors. Having a BaFin-supervised German firm independently verify 27 months of research signals (508 signals, 87% achieving minimum 20% returns) provides documentation uncommon in crypto education, where most programs rely solely on testimonials.

Finally, strong presence across review platforms reinforces visibility. A 4.8 Trustpilot rating across 575+ reviews (95% five-star), combined with ongoing Reddit discussion, has increased awareness. While opinions on pricing vary, the combination of structure, verification, mentor accessibility, and self-custody emphasis helps explain why Decentralized Masters continues to attract attention in an evolving DeFi landscape.

Decentralized Masters Cost and Value Perception

Decentralized Masters is often described as a high-ticket education platform, with pricing structured across multiple tiers. Reviews indicate that cost perception depends largely on how learners value structure, mentorship, and long-term education.

While some users question whether similar information can be found for free, others argue that organization, accountability, and guided learning represent the true value proposition. This reflects a broader debate in DeFi education about cost versus clarity.

Is Decentralized Masters Legit? What Reviews Suggest

Based on publicly available reviews and discussions, Decentralized Masters is generally regarded as a legitimate educational platform. Key indicators cited include:

Structured educational content with clear progression

No guaranteed profit claims

Independent third-party audit by BaFin-supervised firm

Self-custody model (platform never accesses member funds)

Public founders with verifiable credentials

Responsive support with real humans

4.8 Trustpilot rating across 575+ reviews (95% five-star)

Important: Legitimacy does not guarantee success. Outcomes depend on individual effort, market conditions, and risk management decisions.

Decentralized Masters vs Free DeFi Education

Free DeFi education remains widely available through platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Discord. While these resources offer diversity and real-time insights, they also come with drawbacks such as inconsistent quality, conflicting advice, and information overload.

Decentralized Masters reviews suggest that structured programs appeal to learners who prioritize clarity, progression, and accountability over constant market commentary.

Future Outlook - Where DeFi Education Is Headed

Trends highlighted by Decentralized Masters reviews suggest DeFi education is professionalizing. Future programs will likely emphasize:

Independent verification of track records

Risk awareness and compliance considerations

Institutional-style learning frameworks

Personalized mentorship and adaptive models

Self-custody as standard practice

Decentralized Masters reviews reveal more than opinions about a single platform - they reflect evolving expectations across the DeFi education landscape. Learners increasingly value structure, realism, and accountability over hype and promises.

As DeFi matures, education is expected to shift further toward long-term skill development, attracting older demographics with substantial assets seeking alternatives to traditional finance.

