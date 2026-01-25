VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- European traders in 2026 are pickier: they want solid derivatives coverage, stable execution in fast markets, and clear rules around access and withdrawals-not just a long list of coins. Zoomex is among the platforms frequently included in comparisons of crypto derivatives exchanges operating in Europe.

Features that matter for derivatives traders

Zoomex markets itself around derivatives-forward experience and broad asset coverage. For EU users, key evaluation criteria typically include fees, funding rates, slippage, and platform stability.

Key takeaways

Global scale and market coverage: Founded in 2021, Zoomex reports 3M+ users across 35+ countries/regions and 600+ trading pairs , positioning itself as a broad-access global exchange.

Founded in 2021, Zoomex reports and , positioning itself as a broad-access global exchange. Built for speed and usability: Zoomex frames its core as "simplicity × ease of use × speed," with a matching engine designed for millisecond-level order execution and a streamlined interface for low-friction trading.

Zoomex frames its core as with a matching engine designed for and a streamlined interface for low-friction trading. Security and compliance signals: Zoomex states it holds Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC registrations/licenses and has passed a Hacken security audit . It also highlights flexible verification mechanisms, with published withdrawal tiers such as Lv.0 up to 100 BTC/day and Lv.1 up to 200 BTC/day.

Zoomex Card: bridging crypto and everyday payments in Europe (early 2026)

Zoomex Card (early 2026 payments angle): Beyond derivatives trading, Zoomex is also expanding into real-world payments. In late December 2025, it announced early registration for the Zoomex Card, a product designed to connect crypto assets to everyday spending through a global multi-currency account built with the regulated financial platform UR. The release highlights support for major fiat currencies such as USD, EUR, CHF, JPY, SGD, and HKD, USDC deposits for spending and transfers, and compatibility with Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, with an expected rollout in early 2026. Early registrants are promised launch perks like 1% cashback, no card issuance fee, and other limited-time benefits.

Europe campaign spotlight: "ZOOMEX Welcomes You Home"

Zoomex is running a Europe Welcome Campaign where new users register on the platform, make a first deposit, and place trades to unlock rewards. Regular users can receive sign-up bonuses plus deposit and trading incentives, while VIP tiers offer up to $4,000 in bonuses and vouchers based on the size of the first deposit. The campaign also includes a volume-based prize ladder, giving participants a chance to win World Cup tickets and an F1 VIP One-Day Experience.

Conclusion

If you are based in Europe and comparing candidates for the Best crypto derivatives exchange , Zoomex is worth a closer look for its derivatives-first approach and clearly defined withdrawal and verification tiers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868870/image1.jpg

