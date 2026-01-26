Sudamala Resorts Elevates Sustainable Tourism with Solar Power Integration and Coral Reef Restoration Programs

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sudamala Resorts, a collection of culturally grounded boutique resorts across Indonesia, continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainable tourism through integrated environmental initiatives that balance refined guest experiences with long-term ecological responsibility.

A significant milestone is the introduction of a comprehensive solar energy system at Sudamala Resort, Seraya, in Labuan Bajo, Flores. The system now supplies approximately 80-85% of the resort's operational energy requirements through renewable solar power. Comprising 480 solar panels with a total capacity of 300 kWp and supported by a 770 kWh Battery Energy Storage System, the installation generates an estimated 410,000 kWh of clean energy each year, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 370,000 kg annually. This transition substantially reduces dependence on diesel generators and demonstrates the practicality of renewable energy solutions in remote island settings.

Alongside its clean energy programme, Sudamala Resorts is actively involved in coral reef restoration and marine conservation. Through collaborations with conservation organisations and local foundations, the initiative employs innovative reef structures designed to encourage coral regeneration and marine biodiversity, contributing to healthier coastal ecosystems while fostering awareness among guests and local communities.

Sustainability at Sudamala extends throughout its portfolio, encompassing responsible waste management, used cooking oil recycling, water conservation, and community-based initiatives. These actions reflect Sudamala's holistic approach to sustainability, uniting environmental care, cultural heritage, and community empowerment.

In recognition of these efforts, Sudamala Resorts has been named Winner of the Best Sustainability Program at the ASEANTA Excellence Awards 2026, with the award to be presented during the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 in the Philippines. This regional distinction underscores Sudamala's leadership in responsible tourism within Southeast Asia and its increasing resonance with global travellers seeking meaningful, low-impact travel experiences.

"Environmental stewardship sits at the heart of how we operate and how we welcome our guests," said Ben Subrata, CEO of Sudamala Resorts. "We are committed to growing in harmony with the environments and cultures that inspire us."

Through these initiatives, Sudamala Resorts reaffirms its position as a hospitality brand where sustainability is not an added feature but a core value that shapes every destination.

Visit Sudamala Resorts' website at www.sudamalaresorts.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2867965/DJI_20250312054628_0039_D__1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sudamala-resorts-elevates-sustainable-tourism-with-solar-power-integration-and-coral-reef-restoration-programs-302669653.html