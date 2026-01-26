Temecula, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 25, 2026) - The SoCal Wine Country Economic Development Council (EDC) is highlighting a powerful workforce advantage fueling the region's continued expansion in manufacturing, aerospace, healthcare, and life sciences: a robust talent ecosystem supported by higher education partnerships and a large, highly skilled veteran population.

The Southern California Wine Country region has one of the highest concentrations of veterans in California, supplying industries such as cybersecurity, defense, and manufacturing with experienced professionals known for leadership, technical expertise, and strong work ethic.

Southern California Wine Country EDC's collaborations with Cal State San Marcos, Mt. San Jacinto College, and regional trade colleges align academic programs with employer needs, producing job-ready talent for high-growth sectors like aerospace, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences.

By integrating higher education, veteran resources, and workforce development, the Southern California Wine Country region offers companies a deep, resilient labor pool, making it attractive for expansion or relocation while providing residents long-term career mobility.





