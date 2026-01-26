Bora Biologics Celebrates Opening of $30 Million San Diego Manufacturing Expansion

EXPANSION ADDS STATE-OF-THE-ART UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM GMP PROCESSING CAPABILITIES TO MEET THE GROWING DEMAND FOR 2,000 LITER SCALE SINGLE USE BIOLOGICS MANUFACTURING.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Bora Biologics, a contract drug manufacturing organization specializing in microbial and mammalian expressed therapeutics, celebrated the opening of its expanded FDA approved manufacturing facility in San Diego with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by company leadership, employees, community partners, and San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

The $30 million facility expansion adds state of the art upstream and downstream GMP processing capabilities to meet the growing demand for 2,000 liter scale single use biologics manufacturing. The expansion features two to four 2,000 liter bioreactors, corresponding seed trains, and advanced downstream processing equipment, significantly increasing Bora Biologics' U.S. based biologics manufacturing capacity for the local and global biotech community.

"This expansion marks an important milestone for Bora Biologics and reflects our commitment to supporting the development and manufacture of high quality, life saving biologics," said Stephen Lam, CEO of Bora Biologics. "By opening this expanded GMP facility in San Diego, we are enhancing our ability to serve our partners while contributing to job creation and continued growth in the region's life sciences sector. The investment strengthens our ability to support programs in the U.S. as they advance from late-stage development into commercial supply."

John R. Mosack, General Manager & Vice President of Operations for Bora Biologics' San Diego site added, "With this expansion, we can now offer our customers 2000-liter commercial manufacturing capacity with the infrastructure and expertise to purify modern, high-titer cell culture processes."

Mayor Todd Gloria highlighted the importance of ongoing investment in San Diego's biotechnology ecosystem. "Bora Biologics' expansion reinforces San Diego's position as a global leader in life sciences and advanced manufacturing," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "This investment means good-paying jobs, long-term economic growth, and the ability to manufacture life-saving medicine right here at home. It shows what's possible when innovative companies and local government work together to keep cutting-edge science growing in San Diego."

With the opening of the expanded facility, Bora Biologics further strengthens its end to end biologics development and manufacturing capabilities, supporting programs from early development through commercial supply.

A video montage capturing highlights from the San Diego facility ribbon cutting ceremony is available here: https://www.borabiologics.com/press-releases/bora-biologics-celebrates-opening-of-30-million-san-diego-manufacturing-expansion.

About Bora Biologics

Bora Biologics is a global CDMO offering agile, comprehensive end-to-end solutions for biopharma companies worldwide. With a proven track record of over 100 successful cGMP manufacturing batches, Bora Biologics leverages its state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facility in the U.S. and deep expertise in biologics development and manufacturing-including its own FDA-licensed and Health Canada approved product-to enhance time and cost efficiencies while ensuring effective pathways to market for its clients. Bora Biologics combines innovative early-phase development and late-stage manufacturing capabilities with the expertise and reputation of Bora Pharmaceuticals for flexible and scalable fill/finish services, including stability testing and final packaging of clinical and commercial products. Bora Biologics is a DBA of Tanvex BioPharma USA, Inc.

