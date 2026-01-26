Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") supports the formation of G7-anchored buyer's clubs for critical minerals, a strategy aimed at securing allied, ethical and resilient supply chains for the global energy transition presented by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos.

The G7 buyer's clubs' approach is designed to aggregate demand and support long-term offtake commitments, providing credible producers with greater demand certainty, improved project bankability, and reduced financing risk. The strategy reflects a broader shift from spot markets toward long-term strategic contracting for critical mineral supply.

"The formation of G7-anchored critical minerals buyer's clubs would be a potential game-changer for the battery materials sector, accelerating the development and supply of localized, traceable and ESG-compliant battery-grade manganese. It is a brilliant strategy that Manganese X fully supports especially since Manganese X is in the throes of our Canadian Battery Hill manganese prefeasibility study," said Manganese X CEO Martin Kepman.

Manganese X's Battery Hill manganese project in New Brunswick, Canada, is strategically positioned with access to clean power, established infrastructure, and proximity to North American and allied markets.

Battery Hill contains one of the largest manganese carbonate deposits in North America.

Battery-grade manganese is increasingly recognized as a key input for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. High-purity processing capacity remains constrained, creating a strategic opportunity for projects located in stable, G7-aligned jurisdictions.

Critical minerals-including manganese-are foundational to modern economies, underpinning electric vehicles, energy storage systems, renewable power generation, and advanced manufacturing. While many of these minerals are geologically abundant, supply-chain risk remains elevated due to concentrated refining and processing capacity, often located outside G7 jurisdictions.

Manganese X is continuing to advance its exploration activities, engineering studies, process optimization, and strategic engagement with industry and government stakeholders.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and the U.S. to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly, more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower, competitive cost.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Manganese X, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to statements regarding: the timing, scope, and completion of the Company's prefeasibility study, and expected project economics; environmental, technical, and operational outcomes; exploration activities and the Company's development strategy; and the Battery Hill Project's potential to become a high-purity manganese production hub in North America. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Manganese X, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Manganese X does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281563

Source: Manganese X Energy Corp.