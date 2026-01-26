ISS World Services A/S: ISS wins full IFS contract for major life sciences and pharmaceutical company in Switzerland

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has been awarded the full Integrated Facilities Services (IFS) contract for a major life sciences and pharmaceutical company in Switzerland. The new contract has an annual value close to DKK 300 million.

Copenhagen, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will transition from delivering selected services as a subcontractor to becoming the customer's direct and primary partner for a comprehensive range of integrated facilities services across four locations in Switzerland.

The scope covers technical services, including maintenance, repair and operations, building inspections, and preventive and corrective maintenance. In addition, ISS will deliver cleaning services, grounds and winter maintenance, logistics and postal services, workplace support and laboratory services - complemented by an integrated FM setup, including a central customer helpdesk and on-site coordination.

The contract has a duration of three years, with an option to extend for a further two years. It commences in Q2 2026.

André Nauer, CEO of ISS Switzerland, says:

"This contract marks a major milestone for ISS Switzerland, reflecting our long-standing partnership built on trust, service excellence, and close operational collaboration. We're excited to take this partnership to the next level, working as one team to support our customer's purpose of advancing the health of millions of people worldwide. Through an integrated approach, with innovative digital solutions at the core, we will help shape safe, reliable, and future-ready work environments."

For media enquiries:

Amanda Simpson, Group Communications, +45 3817 6627

For investor enquiries:

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

