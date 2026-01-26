VEON Ltd.: VEON Unveils the New Beeline Uzbekistan Network Operations Center, Launches BuildX to Accelerate Software Development in Uzbekistan

Dubai and Tashkent, January 26, 2026: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator ("VEON" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "VEON Group"), today unveiled the new network operations center for Beeline Uzbekistan in Tashkent, in a ceremony attended by Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, and Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO as well as Beeline Uzbekistan board members and its executive team. Today, VEON also launched BuildX, its new software development and artificial intelligence company in Uzbekistan.

Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO, Andrey Pyatakhin, Beeline Uzbekistan CEO, and Gediz Sezgin, Beeline CTO, at the opening of the Network Operations Center in Tashkent.

Beeline Uzbekistan's Network Operations Center (NOC) in Tashkent serves as a digital command hub, providing around-the-clock oversight of more than 5,850 base stations and ensuring connectivity for 7.7 million Beeline Uzbekistan customers as of September 2025. Operating as a proactive monitoring center, it detects outages in real time, enabling engineers to coordinate rapid repairs often before users experience service disruption. The NOC continuously tracks critical network performance metrics, reinforcing the customer experience on the Beeline Uzbekistan network, which was recently recognized as Uzbekistan's most consistent network according to independent analysis by Opensignal.

In addition to the NOC, Beeline Uzbekistan also operates a dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC) that monitors and responds to cybersecurity threats across its network and digital services. Working closely with IT and development teams, the SOC supports rapid response and helps maintain a secure and reliable digital environment for customers and partners.

BuildX, a new software development and AI company headquartered in Tashkent's IT Park, builds on VEON's existing software development capabilities, including QazCode in Kazakhstan, which has developed AI-driven applications, cloud-native platforms, enterprise systems and data analytics solutions for customers. BuildX will focus on developing scalable, export-ready technology solutions, contributing to Uzbekistan's ambition to further develop its digital economy and enhance its position as a technology hub in Central Asia.

"Uzbekistan has a fast-growing digital economy driven by robust policies that support digital transformation. We are determined to make our country a regional technology hub, building on this policy foundation, strong private sector players and our young digital talent," said Minister Sherzod Shermatov at the opening ceremony. "I commend VEON for its continuous investments into Uzbekistan's digital economy and for their proactive participation in our vision with initiatives spanning many areas of digital growth including customer services on digital platforms, essential connectivity and digital talent development."

"The two significant initiatives that we announce today demonstrate our commitment to Uzbekistan's digital future. Our state-of-the-art Network Operations Center will enhance Beeline Uzbekistan's capability to deliver outstanding customer experience. Our enterprise solutions company BuildX will empower Uzbek and international businesses with AI and digital solutions that enhance people's lives and access to services," said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO and Beeline Uzbekistan Chairman. "We are delighted not only to support our customers and business partners, but also to contribute to the digital economy vision of Uzbekistan with these and other initiatives."

As a subsidiary of VEON, BuildX will develop advanced software, digital platforms and AI solutions for the Group, its operating companies, and the broader enterprise market. BuildX plans to enhance its team by recruiting and training local engineers and data scientists, contributing to the development of national talent with advanced digital skills in Uzbekistan. It will collaborate with universities, startups, and technology partners to foster innovation and strengthen the local tech ecosystem.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and over 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com

About Beeline Uzbekistan

Beeline Uzbekistan is a digital operator that serves 7.7 million customers with mobile connectivity and 7.9 million total monthly active users across its digital services and applications. Its digital portfolio includes financial services application Beepul, digital-first brand OQ, the recently launched streaming application KINOM and super-app hambi. BuildX, Beelab and VEON Adtech are also headquartered in Uzbekistan, contributing to software and IT technologies ecosystem in the country. Beeline Uzbekistan is wholly owned by VEON.

