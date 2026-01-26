HeyDonto Announces Publication of Core AI Architecture Powering Its Commercial Healthcare Data Platform

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / HeyDonto today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed research article in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence describing the core AI architecture that underpins the company's commercial data intelligence platform for healthcare, life sciences, and regulated clinical applications.

The article, authored by Dr. Reza Nehzati (Front. Artif. Intell. 8:1689727), presents a biologically inspired framework for self-evolving, self-healing AI systems capable of continuous learning without manual retraining. While the publication details the theoretical foundations of this approach, HeyDonto emphasized that these capabilities are already operational inside its production platform.

From Scientific Research to Commercial Healthcare Infrastructure

HeyDonto has translated the research concepts described in the paper into a set of commercial platform capabilities that directly address real-world healthcare data challenges:

Self-Healing Interoperability: The platform injects intelligence into data as it moves, automatically detecting and repairing schema drift, mapping errors, and data inconsistencies before information is persisted or consumed downstream.

Evolutionary Data Mapping: Using evolutionary neural network principles, HeyDonto's Mapper continuously improves how clinical data is standardized to formats such as FHIR and OMOP, reducing human maintenance and enabling long-term scalability.

In-Flight Intelligence & Memory Prioritization: Inspired by autonomous memory prioritization mechanisms described in the research, the platform dynamically evaluates. data value, ensuring high-signal clinical and operational information receives priority for analytics, AI, and evidence generation.

Regulatory-Grade Lineage and Auditability: The architecture supports reproducible transformations and full data lineage, enabling use in real-world evidence, oncology analytics, and FDA-regulated AI workflows.

"These are not lab concepts or future roadmaps," said Rivers Morrell, Founder and CEO of HeyDonto. "This research reflects the architectural foundation that already powers our commercial platform. We've taken these ideas and engineered them into systems healthcare organizations can deploy today."

Enabling Evidence-Based Medicine and Regulated AI

HeyDonto's platform is currently used to support large-scale patient data harmonization, cross-institutional analytics, and AI-ready datasets across healthcare, dental, and life-sciences environments. By enabling continuous adaptation without retraining, the architecture is particularly suited for domains where data distributions change constantly - including oncology, population health, and longitudinal clinical research.

The company is actively working with enterprise platforms, provider networks, and academic partners to apply these capabilities to real-world evidence generation, OMOP-based observational studies, and FDA-grade clinical intelligence initiatives.

About the Research

The published article introduces a unified cognitive substrate architecture that integrates metabolic data processing, recursive self-representation, quantum-inspired uncertainty management, fractal optimization, and autonomous memory prioritization. While the paper focuses on theoretical modeling and simulation-based validation, it establishes the scientific basis for AI systems that can remain stable, efficient, and adaptive in non-stationary environments.

About HeyDonto

HeyDonto is an AI-native data intelligence platform built for human health, dental, and animal health. The company applies intelligence directly to data before it settles, transforming, harmonizing, and governing information as it moves across fragmented healthcare ecosystems.

By combining self-healing AI, evolutionary data mapping, and regulatory-grade governance, HeyDonto enables real-time interoperability, AI-ready datasets, and evidence-based decision-making at scale.

Read the published article in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence ?

Contact Information

Javi Diaz

Head of Operations

javi@heydonto.com

SOURCE: HeyDonto

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/heydonto-announces-publication-of-core-ai-architecture-powering-its-c-1122439