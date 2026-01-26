In its first financial results announcement after the spin-off, Samsung Bioepis recorded FY2025 revenue of KRW 1.672 trillion, highest annual revenue in its 14-year history

Excluding milestone revenue, annual sales revenue grew 28% year-over-year (YoY), recording KRW 1.626 trillion, with 101% YoY growth in operating profit to KRW 330.8 billion

Samsung Epis Holdings (KRX: 0126Z0), an investment company dedicated to innovations in biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025.

"We are very pleased to report strong year-to-date sales growth in our first financial results following the spin-off. Our organic growth has been driven by solid performance across our biosimilars portfolio," said Kyung-Ah Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Samsung Epis Holdings. "We are continuing to make meaningful progress in our regulatory and commercial milestones with our existing biosimilars portfolio, while strategically investing in our future pipeline with a disciplined, long-term approach. We aim to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders, so that we can remain committed to improving patient access worldwide."

Samsung Bioepis Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Samsung Bioepis achieved a consolidated revenue of KRW 429.4 billion with an operating profit of KRW 29.2 billion. Revenue and operating profit based on product sales (excluding milestone revenue) in the fourth quarter increased by 23% and 14% year-over-year (YoY), respectively.

Full-year 2025 (FY2025) revenue reached KRW 1.672 trillion (+9%) while operating profit stood at KRW 375.9 billion (-14%). Excluding milestone revenue, sales revenue and operating profit stood at KRW 1.626 trillion (+28%) and KRW 330.8 billion (+101%), respectively.

[Consolidated Earnings, KRW billion] Q4'23 Q4'24 Q4'25 YoY Change FY23 FY24 FY25 YoY Change Revenue 288.9 397.4 429.4 +32.01 (+8%) 1,020.3 1,537.7 1,672.0 +134.31 (+9%) Excluding Milestone Revenue 288.9 347.0 425.2 +78.2 (+23%) 1,008.3 1,266.8 1,626.9 +360.1 (+28%) Operating Profit 78.2 72.3 29.2 -43.1 (-60%) 205.4 435.4 375.9 -59.5 (-14%) Excluding Milestone Revenue 78.2 21.9 25.0 +3.1 (+14%) 193.4 164.5 330.8 +166.3 (+101%)

The growth was driven by Samsung Bioepis' continued global expansion through product launches, regulatory approvals, and new partnerships.

EPYSQLI (SB12), a biosimilar to Soliris 2 (eculizumab), indicated for the treatment of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), and generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), was launched in the United States (US) in April 2025 through its commercialization partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, improving access for patients with rare diseases.

(eculizumab), indicated for the treatment of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), and generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG), was launched in the United States (US) in April 2025 through its commercialization partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, improving access for patients with rare diseases. OBODENCE OSPOMYV 3 (SB16), a biosimilar to Prolia 4 (denosumab), and XBRYK (SB16), a biosimilar to Xgeva 3 (denosumab), were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC) in February 2025. In Europe, OBODENCE was launched in December 2025, consequently followed by the launch of XBRYK in January 2026. As of January 2026, four products are directly commercialized by Samsung Bioepis in Europe, namely EPYSQLI (eculizumab), OBODENCE (denosumab), XBRYK (denosumab), and BYOOVIZ (ranibizumab). 5

(SB16), a biosimilar to Prolia (denosumab), and XBRYK (SB16), a biosimilar to Xgeva (denosumab), were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Commission (EC) in February 2025. In Europe, OBODENCE was launched in December 2025, consequently followed by the launch of XBRYK in January 2026. As of January 2026, four products are directly commercialized by Samsung Bioepis in Europe, namely EPYSQLI (eculizumab), OBODENCE (denosumab), XBRYK (denosumab), and BYOOVIZ (ranibizumab). PYZCHIVA (SB17), a biosimilar to Stelara 6 (ustekinumab), was launched in the US in partnership with Sandoz in February 2025. PYZCHIVA has also been available as private label brands since the second and third quarter of 2025. In Japan, SB17 was approved as Ustekinumab BS Subcutaneous Injection 45mg Syringes ?NIPRO? by Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in December 2025. It is the first product to gain marketing approval in Japan under the partnership with NIPRO CORPORATION entered in June 2025.

(ustekinumab), was launched in the US in partnership with Sandoz in February 2025. PYZCHIVA has also been available as private label brands since the second and third quarter of 2025. In Japan, SB17 was approved as Ustekinumab BS Subcutaneous Injection 45mg Syringes ?NIPRO? by Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) in December 2025. It is the first product to gain marketing approval in Japan under the partnership with NIPRO CORPORATION entered in June 2025. Samsung Bioepis entered into a partnership agreement with Harrow for commercialization of BYOOVIZ (SB11), a biosimilar referencing Lucentis7 (ranibizumab) and OPUVIZ (SB15), a biosimilar referencing Eylea8 (aflibercept), in the US.

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook

Samsung Epis Holdings is actively supporting its subsidiaries' core businesses under the holding company structure, with a goal of increasing global biosimilar sales by more than 10% compared YoY. Samsung Bioepis plans to secure 20 biosimilars in its portfolio by 2030, including dupilumab, guselkumab, ixekizumab, trastuzumab deruxtecan, vedolizumab, and ocrelizumab.

Beyond biosimilars, the company has also embarked on its novel therapeutic development. It plans to have one novel therapeutic candidate enter into clinical study every year, starting with SBE303. SBE303 is Samsung Bioepis' first novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) engineered to bind to Nectin-4, an adhesion protein that is specifically expressed in tumor cells, including bladder cancer, urothelial cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer.9 The Phase 1 first-in-human clinical trial, aiming to evaluate the safety, tolerability, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity of SBE303 in participants with advanced refractory solid tumors, is set to begin this year.

Epis NexLab, the new subsidiary under Samsung Epis Holdings, has launched a project to develop a peptide-based drug delivery platform.

About Samsung Epis Holdings Co., Ltd.

As an investment holdings company dedicated to biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology, Samsung Epis Holdings aims to maximize corporate and shareholder value through proactive R&D and investment and optimize business strategies for its subsidiaries, Samsung Bioepis and Epis NexLab. Samsung Epis Holdings continues to embrace future challenges and drive innovation by identifying new growth drivers and strengthening global collaboration platforms, thereby laying a solid foundation for the continued growth of its subsidiaries. For more information about Samsung Epis Holdings, please visit: www.samsungepisholdings.com.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Epis NexLab Co., Ltd.

Established in 2025 as a 100% owned subsidiary of Samsung Epis Holdings, Epis NexLab is committed to driving innovation through the development of next-generation biotechnology platforms. By transforming highly scalable peptide-related technologies into development platforms, Epis NexLab is focused on the discovery of innovative treatment modalities for the development of multiple therapeutic candidates targeting a wide range of diseases. For more information about Epis NexLab, please visit: www.samsungepisholdings.com.

1 The year-over-year (YoY) change in operating profit is reflective of the 'milestone payment' a payment system that pays out upon completion of specific milestones within a project's development. 2 Soliris is a trademark of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 3 SB16 was approved under different names in Europe and the US; OBODENCE in Europe and OSPOMYV in the US 4 Prolia and Xgeva are trademarks of Amgen Inc. 5 In Europe, Samsung Bioepis has assumed full responsibility for commercialization of BYOOVIZ upon the transfer of commercial rights from Biogen back to Samsung Bioepis, effective as of January 2026. 6 Stelara is a trademark of Johnson Johnson Corporation. 7 Lucentis is a trademark of Genentech Inc. 8 Eylea is a trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc 9 Li K, Zhou Y, Zang M, Jin X, Li X. Therapeutic prospects of nectin-4 in cancer: applications and value. Front Oncol. 2024 Mar 28;14:1354543. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2024.1354543. PMID: 38606099; PMCID: PMC11007101.

