Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
26.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16


Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 26 January 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 18,793,794 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 26 January 2026, the Company held 10,081,532 Ordinary Shares in treasury (34.91% of the Company's total issued share capital including treasury shares).

Shareholders should use 18,793,794 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098

26 January 2026



