26.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
PHSC Plc - Disposal of Freehold Property at Raunds

PHSC Plc - Disposal of Freehold Property at Raunds

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26

26 January 2026

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Disposal of Freehold Property at Raunds

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety and quality systems consultancy and training services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce the disposal on 23 January 2026 of the group's freehold property at Unit 6, Blotts Barn, Brooks Road, Raunds, Northamptonshire, NN9 6NS (the "Raunds Office") for gross cash proceeds of approximately £191,000.

The Raunds Office has previously been used by the group's wholly owned subsidiaries, RSA Environmental Health Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd. Following changes in working patterns since the pandemic, it has been under-utilised and is no longer required for day-to-day operations. Its disposal allows the Group to reinvest capital into areas that support growth, capability, and operational development.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Nikki Porter / Lorraine Young

www.phsc.plc.uk Tel: 01622 717 700

Strand Hanson Limited(Nominated Adviser)Tel: 020 7409 3494

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler

AlbR Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: 020 7469 0930

Colin Rowbury

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. On publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About PHSC

The PHSC group principally provides a range of health, safety and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. It also offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV. For further information please refer to our website at: www.phsc.plc.uk.


