Vault Ventures Plc - Vault Announces Public Launch of vSignal.ai Platform

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 26

26 January 2026

Vault Ventures Plc (AQSE: VULT), the technology development company focused on advanced and frontier technologies, provides an update on the full public launch of its proprietary analytics platform, vSignal.ai, and announces an upcoming investor Q&A to provide updates covering recent operational progress, the Company's accelerator programme and its post-quantum technology strategy.

vSignal.ai public launch

The Company announces the full public launch of vSignal.ai, its macro-driven crypto analytics platform, following completion of the structured beta phase announced in December 2025.

The launch represents a further step in Vault's strategy to develop and commercialise proprietary technology platforms built on advanced data and systems-level capabilities. vSignal.ai is now publicly accessible and supported by dedicated market-facing content and communications.

During the beta phase, the platform was made available to investors and a defined group of external users for live testing. This phase was used to validate core functionality, refine performance and prioritise features based on observed usage patterns. Insights generated during this period have informed the platform's current release and ongoing development roadmap.

vSignal.ai will remain free to use during this initial public phase as the Company continues to broaden its user base and evaluate longer-term commercial pathways.

As part of this roadmap, the Company is developing an additional feature designed to provide users with a clear macro-driven indication of whether a cryptocurrency is trending bullish, bearish or neutral. This functionality reflects Vault's focus on delivering decision-support tools that translate complex macroeconomic signals into practical, user-led outputs.

Investor Q&A and strategy discussion

Vault will host a pre-recorded investor Q&A to provide further insight into recent developments. The session will be made available via the Company's retail investor platform, Investor Hub, on Wednesday 4 February 2026.

The Q&A will cover recent product progress, the Company's accelerator programme and its strategic focus on post-quantum security and related application-layer technologies. Shareholders and prospective investors will have the opportunity to hear directly from the senior leadership team in response to pre-submitted questions.

Questions may be submitted in advance via the Company's Investor Hub .

Brian Stockbridge, Chairman of Vault Ventures PLC, commented:

"The public launch of vSignal.ai marks an important point in the development of Vault's proprietary technology portfolio. The beta phase enabled us to validate the platform's analytical framework, refine its functionality and establish a clear direction for continued development.

vSignal.ai sits within a broader strategy focused on building application-layer technologies that translate advanced systems and data into practical tools for end users. As we progress this platform, we are applying the same disciplined approach that underpins Vault's wider strategy across frontier and post-quantum technologies."

