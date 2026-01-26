HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS, TOYOTA MOTOR EUROPE AND ENGIE REACH A KEY MILESTONE IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW GENERATION OF HYDROGEN REFUELING TECHNOLOGY

Exclusive demonstration of Mid Flow Twin technology at Hyvolution Paris on the HRS stand on 27 January at 11h00

Grenoble, 26 January 2026 - HRS, a French designer and manufacturer and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces a significant step forward in its strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Europe and ENGIE Lab CRIGEN for the development of the new-generation Mid Flow Twin (MFT) hydrogen refueling technology.

Unveiled a year ago[1], this innovative refueling system aims to develop a dual-nozzle station to speed up hydrogen refueling times for heavy and light vehicles. In collaboration with its partners, HRS is pleased to announce that it has successfully integrated MFT components into a RHeadHy[2] refueling dispenser, a major achievement that represents a key step towards the industrialisation of this innovative solution. The MFT system is set to be tested thanks to new generation components developed within the European RHeaDHy project, which targets high flow rate (300 g/s at 700 bars) for heavy vehicles.

The success achieved during this technology integration phase now paves the way for the launch of a new campaign of component and integration qualification tests at the HRS test center in Champagnier (Isère) in order to continue the development programme.

On this occasion, HRS invites stakeholders in the hydrogen ecosystem, partners, customers and media to a live demonstration of MFT technology, which will take place on 27 January at 11h00 at the HRS stand n° L08 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles (Hall 1), in the presence of the project's stakeholders. This demonstration will follow a joint presentation by Toyota Motor Europe and HRS entitled 'Meeting AFIR for LDV and HDV in a cost-efficient way', which will take place from 10h00 to 10h30 on the 'workshop 2' stage.

A key technology for the future of hydrogen infrastructure

As a reminder, Mid Flow Twin technology is based on an innovative twin-nozzle architecture that significantly reduces refueling times for both heavy and light vehicles, while optimising the installation and operating costs of hydrogen stations. It is a direct response to the challenges of increasing hydrogen use and the objectives of the European AFIR regulation.

After the testing phase, which will be carried out at the HRS test center, work will continue with a view to integrating the technology into international standards. This next step, expected in the summer of 2026, will be an essential condition to be met before industrial production can begin.

A strategic collaboration in the service of the energy transition

This partnership between HRS, Toyota Motor Europe and ENGIE Lab CRIGEN illustrates the ability of industrial leaders to combine their expertise to accelerate the development of next generation hydrogen refueling solutions that are deployment ready high-performance, reliable and economically viable. It also confirms HRS's central role as a pioneer in modular, scalable and high-performance hydrogen infrastructure.

With this new milestone, HRS reaffirms its commitment to staying ahead of the curve in terms of technology, actively contributing to the development of market standards and supporting large-scale decarbonisation of transport, both in Europe and internationally.

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, said: "Mid Flow Twin technology is taking a key step towards industrialisation. By combining our expertise with Toyota Motor Europe and ENGIE Lab CRIGEN, we are transforming an ambitious innovation into a concrete industrial solution. This collective momentum paves the way for standardisation in the summer of 2026 and the creation of a new standard for hydrogen infrastructure. At HRS, we are convinced that shared innovation and long-term partnerships will enable us to build efficient, competitive and sustainable hydrogen mobility in Europe."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 200 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with 31 stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.com

[1] Read the press release from 28 January 2025

[2] RHeaDHy project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation programme under grant agreement HORIZON-JTI-CLEANH2-2022-1 No 101101443. The project is supported by the Clean Hydrogen Alliance and its members.

