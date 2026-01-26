Basic-Fit N.V.: Strong membership trends continued in Q4 2025 & early 2026

Basic-Fit ended 2025 with 4.82 million memberships, up 564 thousandBasic-Fit issues a trading update in January ahead of the full year results announcement and will continue to do so going forward.OUTLOOK 2025 (EXCLUDING CLEVER FIT)• Revenue of around €1.415 billion, in line with guidance (was €1.375 billion to €1.425 billion)• Underlying EBITDA less rent of around €344 million, in line with guidance (was €330 million to €370 million)• Positive free cash flow in 2025 (reiterated)BASIC-FIT (EXCLUDING CLEVER FIT)• Basic-Fit increased its club network - excluding Clever Fit clubs - by 85 clubs to 1,660 clubs in 2025• Membership growth for the full year - excluding Clever Fit memberships - was 13% increasing to 4.82 million memberships• The average members per club (mature and immature) in 2025 was 2,902 vs 2,701 in 2024 (an increase of 201 members YoY)CLEVER FIT UPDATE• 491 clubs total across seven geographies (includes franchised and owned clubs), of which 435 are franchised clubs and 56 owned clubs (including 17 clubs acquired from an existing franchisee at the end of 2025)• The owned Clever Fit clubs in Germany and Austria are expected to be rebranded to Basic-Fit in the Summer of 2026• Clever Fit revenue of around €11 million for the period of 1 November - 31 December 2025• Clever Fit underlying EBITDA less rent of around €3.5 million for the period of 1 November - 31 December 2025GROUP METRICS (INCLUDING CLEVER FIT)• As a group - Basic-Fit and Clever Fit - ended the year with 2,151 clubs and approximately 5.8 million membershipsGROUP OUTLOOK 2026 (INCLUDING CLEVER FIT)• Revenue of between €1.64 billion and €1.69 billion• Underlying EBITDA less rent of between €405 million and €445 million• Positive free cash flow in 2026• Net openings of 50 owned Basic-Fit clubsRENE MOOS, CEO"I am pleased to confirm that we expect to deliver on all targets set for 2025. Both revenue and underlying EBITDA less rent are expected to be within the guided ranges. We also reiterate our expectation of positive free cash flow in 2025.I am very proud of the progress made across our markets during the year, with particularly strong performance in France, Spain and Germany where we have seen further improvements in both membership growth and member satisfaction. The Benelux continued to perform strongly throughout 2025.In France, we further improved the member experience by increasing the number of 24/7 clubs available in the market and extended the opening hours for many clubs meeting member demand. The extra members accumulated through this strategy have offset the associated incremental costs by the end of 2025.In the Benelux, a pilot programme for 'Relax & Recover' zones was launched, focussing on wellness trends. Early results indicate that these zones, which include massage chairs and hydro beds, improve member satisfaction and drive increased uptake of the Ultimate membership. At the end of 2025 we began the rollout of the refreshed club design bringing an updated, modern look to our clubs.In Spain, we saw the continued benefit of the marketing push that we started after we achieved market leadership in 2024 and the introduction of extended opening hours and 24/7 clubs in 2025.The acquisition of Clever Fit, which was completed in November, immediately positions us as the market leader in Germany and the wider DACH region. This acquisition further enables the Group to expand the Basic-Fit brand in a capital-light model. A comprehensive strategy update will be shared at our Capital Markets Day on 21 April 2026.The positive membership trends seen throughout 2025 continued into the first weeks of 2026. We are therefore positive about our ability to make another step-up in revenue and profitability in 2026 and expect to achieve revenue of between €1.64 billion and €1.69 billion and an underlying EBITDA less rent of between €405 million and €445 million.The step-up in both revenue and profitability is evidence that our execution in 2025 has positioned the Group well for continued success in 2026."FOR MORE INFORMATIONBasic-Fit Investor Relations+31 (0)23 302 23 85investor.relations@basic-fit.com