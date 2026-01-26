Anzeige
26.01.2026 09:00 Uhr
Linnovate Partners: Linnovate Celebrates Ten Years with New Brand Identity

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linnovate, a global provider of integrated asset services for the alternative investment industry, today announced the launch of its new brand identity, reflecting a decade of growth, innovation, and strategic evolution. Formerly known as Linnovate Partners, the simplified name and refreshed visual identity mark a key milestone in the firm's journey from a specialized service provider to a global technology-powered asset services leader.

Linnovate delivers a full suite of technology solutions that integrate operations, compliance, and reporting, helping clients manage assets with precision, efficiency, and confidence. What began as a collaborative, client-focused firm has expanded into a global platform supporting alternative investment managers across private equity, venture capital, real estate, and other private investment strategies. The rebrand reflects this evolution and Linnovate's clear purpose to transform the way asset services are delivered through technology, expertise, and operational excellence.

The new identity is designed to better represent the firm's role today as a provider of integrated, technology-powered asset services with global reach, operational depth, and a strong focus on efficiency, accuracy, and transparency. Henry Lin, Founder and CEO of Linnovate, commented "When we started as Linnovate Partners a decade ago, our focus was on rethinking how fund services could be delivered - combining expertise, efficiency, and technology. Over the years, we've grown our capabilities and expanded globally, and this rebrand reflects the full scope of what we do today - helping alternative investment managers operate with precision and confidence."

The refreshed brand also aligns with Linnovate's continued global expansion, and investment in talent and technology infrastructure, enabling the firm to deliver consistent asset services across jurisdictions and fund structures. Andrea Balboa, Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications at Linnovate, added: "Our new brand identity brings clarity to our story and confidence to our presence. It represents the progress we've made as a firm and how we show up today - for our clients, our people, and the industry. While the name and design have evolved, our focus on delivering seamless, scalable, and precise asset services remains the same."

The new logo and brand design will be rolled out across Linnovate's global offices, digital platforms, and client communications in the coming weeks.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/linnovate-celebrates-ten-years-with-new-brand-identity-302669859.html

