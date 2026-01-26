Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Herbal Dispatch Inc. (CSE: HERB) (OTCQB: LUFFF) (FSE: HA9) ("Herbal Dispatch" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis e-commerce and distribution platform, is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "LUFFF".

This listing enhances accessibility for U.S. based investors and supports broader exposure of the Company's stock within the North American investment community. OTCQB is the Venture Market tier of the U.S. over-the-counter markets operated by OTC Markets Group and is intended for international growth-stage companies that are current in their reporting and meet defined eligibility standards. This new listing complements the Company's primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: HERB) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing (FSE: HA9).

The OTCQB listing is expected to improve liquidity and visibility for U.S. based shareholders and positions the Company to capitalize on growing optimism in the American cannabis sector. Recent executive actions by the U.S. administration to expedite the rescheduling of cannabis to Schedule III under the Controlled Substances Act have generated positive investor sentiment, signaling greater federal recognition of cannabis's medical applications and creating favorable conditions for industry financing and growth.

Philip Campbell, CEO of Herbal Dispatch, commented: "We are excited to achieve this upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market under LUFFF, which reflects our commitment to higher standards of transparency and broader access for investors worldwide. Combined with encouraging momentum in U.S. federal policy and our ongoing execution of strategic growth initiatives in the European cannabis market, this milestone strengthens our capital markets strategy."

Shareholders and potential investors are encouraged to visit the Company's investor page at herbaldispatch.com/pages/investor for the latest updates, financial reports, and press releases.

ABOUT HERBAL DISPATCH INC.

Herbal Dispatch Inc. is a leading operator of cannabis e-commerce platforms in Canada, delivering quality medical and recreational products to discerning consumers at competitive prices. Its flagship marketplace has earned trust as a premier destination for exclusive access to small-batch craft cannabis and a wide selection of curated cannabis products. The Company is also actively expanding through exports to international markets, positioning it for sustained growth and new revenue opportunities. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HERB".

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in this news release, including statements or information containing terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "may", "could", "will", and similar expressions constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that the Company or a third party expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to the Company. These statements require the Company to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and developments may differ materially from the anticipated results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the Company's control. These risk factors are interdependent and the impact of any one risk or uncertainty on a particular forward-looking statement is not determinable. Examples of forward-looking statements in this news release and the key assumptions and risk factors involved in such statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQB, the retention of key individuals to promote the success of the Company's business, as well as market and investor participation. The successful execution of these initiatives is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including industry competition, and future customer demand for the Company's products, among others. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS NEWS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

