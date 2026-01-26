Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of ENSO (Enso),a pivotal infrastructure project powering a unified network across all blockchains.Spot trading for the ENSO/USDT pair will commence on HTX on January 26, 2026.

ENSO is building the essential connectivity layer for the decentralized internet. It provides a unified network that seamlessly connects any blockchain, enabling developers to build powerful, composable applications capable of serving millions of users across both Web2 and Web3. By abstracting away blockchain complexity, ENSO empowers developers to create innovative dApps with unprecedented interoperability and user reach.

The ENSO token is central to the network's security, governance, and operational mechanics, facilitating a cohesive ecosystem for decentralized application development.

Listing Schedule (UTC):

Deposits Open: January 26, 2026, 07:00 UTC

Spot Trading (ENSO/USDT) Starts: January 26, 2026, 09:00 UTC

Withdrawals Open: January 27, 2026, 09:00 UTC

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281604

Source: HTX