WEJOY PTE. LTD.; WePlay: From 800 Million Downloads to Times Square: How WePlay Breaks Through Social App Barriers

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As competition in the global social app market intensifies, WePlay, a new-generation global social entertainment platform, has successfully landed on Times Square on January 18. Behind this milestone lies WePlay's profound breakthroughs across three dimensions: product innovation, market operations, and social responsibility.

The Shifting Landscape of Social App Markets

The era of competing solely on social features is over. Diversifying user demands and intense market competition mean that social functionality alone can no longer sustain competitive advantage. WePlay's success stems from understanding this fundamental shift. The platform innovatively introduced the concept of "gamified social"-organically blending games, voice communication, and entertainment interaction to create an entirely new user experience.

Market Performance Validates Strategic Correctness

WePlay's innovative approaches have received strong market validation:

User Scale: Global downloads exceed 800 million with millions of monthly active users

Market Position: Multiple #1 rankings on major app store free charts

Brand Recognition: Strategic partnerships with globally renowned IP brands including Care Bears, Zanmang Loopy, and Chibi Maruko-chan

These metrics demonstrate that WePlay's product philosophy and operational model have achieved widespread recognition among global young users.

Times Square: New Symbol of Global Brand Evolution

Times Square, hailed as "the world's crossroads," stands as the globe's most commercially and culturally significant landmark. WePlay's signal transmitted from Times Square-"young people's social methods are being fundamentally redefined"-is becoming universal recognition transcending geography and culture.

About WePlay

WePlay is a global social entertainment platform operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., headquartered in Singapore. With the mission "Bring joy and friends to young people around the world," WePlay is dedicated to connecting global youth through voice communication and interactive entertainment.

About WEJOY PTE. LTD.

WEJOY PTE. LTD. is an internet company based in Singapore, founded on October 23, 2020. As a company with a global vision and innovative spirit, we are dedicated to expanding in the social and gaming business sectors worldwide. We focus on the development and operation of social board games and casual games, with a particular emphasis on creating innovative and engaging gaming experiences that connect people around the world. Currently, we are actively expanding into international markets, and in the future, we aim to make a significant impact on the global stage.

