Buyers Edge Platform Makes Its First European Fresh Produce Acquisition with United Fresh Consortium

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers Edge Platform, a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, announces its acquisition of the United Fresh Consortium (UFC), a UK-based platform for fresh produce. This strategic move marks the launch of Buyers Edge Platform's Fresh division in Europe.

John Davie, CEO of Buyers Edge Platform, expressed his excitement about the acquisition, stating, "Our U.S. Fresh Division has evolved into a clear leader in produce management, delivering compelling value to our customers across the nation. With a proven model and strong results, we are well positioned to replicate that success in the European market. The acquisition of UFC is the first step for Buyers Edge in establishing our network of growers and local fresh distribution partners across the region to drive massive value for our members."

With the acquisition of UFC, Buyers Edge Platform takes its first step toward scaling out its Buyers Edge Fresh Division globally. This acquisition represents a strategic bridge between Buyers Edge Fresh's North American and UK-based networks of growers and distributors to serve the global operator marketplace.

United Fresh was founded in 2007 by Christian Paynton. For nearly two decades, UFC has been a leader in the sustainable fresh produce supply chain. Its transparent reporting of carbon impact has enabled catering and hospitality industry customers and suppliers to drive meaningful sustainability improvements.

Christian Paynton, founder of UFC, commented on the acquisition:

"This partnership strengthens our ability to invest, innovate, and grow in the UK and across Europe, while staying true to the values that got us here. I'm excited about what comes next and deeply grateful to our customers, supply partners, and team for the trust they've placed in us over the years. The future for United Fresh has never been stronger."

David Liesenfelt, President of Buyers Edge Platform Fresh Division, commented, "We are very excited to welcome UFC to the Fresh Division. Christian has done an incredible job of cultivating meaningful relationships with key stakeholders throughout the fresh supply chain, making UFC a strong strategic addition as we advance our global expansion."

With this acquisition, Buyers Edge Platform has now completed twelve European investments since January 2023, including expansions in the UK, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Netherlands. Worldwide, the company supports over 300,000 operator locations and manages more than $74 billion in spend, leveraging technology to automate and optimize the foodservice supply chain.

About Buyers Edge Platform

Buyers Edge Platform is a leading digital procurement network and solutions provider for the foodservice industry, delivering savings, insights, and technology that help operators, distributors, and manufacturers succeed. Through its portfolio of solutions-including Digital Procurement Network, Fresh Services, Software Solutions, and Supply Chain Management-Buyers Edge is reshaping how the foodservice industry connects and thrives. At the heart of our work is a culture built on a passion for collaboration, technology, and helping foodservice businesses succeed. Learn more at www.buyersedgeplatform.com.

About United Fresh (UFC)

United Fresh is a UK-based enterprise specializing in the distribution of fresh produce for foodservice and distribution professionals. Known for its expertise and reliability, UFC is committed to delivering superior quality products and supporting its customers' daily needs. Learn more at www.unitedfresh.co.uk.

