Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLEY | ISIN: GB00BFXYH242 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Marlton Partners L.P.: Marlton Partners Supports Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon's Interconditional Tender Proposals

Intends to Vote in Favour of All Resolutions and Proposals

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlton Partners L.P. (together with its affiliates and group members, "Marlton" or "we"), an investment firm focused on investing in closed-end funds and investment trusts and beneficial owners of stock of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon plc (XLON: BGS) ("BGS" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement in response to the BGS Board of Directors' (the "Board") interconditional proposals to be voted upon at the general meeting of shareholders to be convened on 18 February 2026.

Marlton supports the interconditional proposals put forward by the Board and intends to vote in favour of all resolutions and proposals. The proposals substantially reflect suggested remedies Marlton first put to the Board in September 2025. These proposals represent, in our view, an appropriate and proportionate response to the Company's recent performance outcomes, and potential shareholder liquidity issues. Marlton intends to vote in favour of all resolutions and proposals on 18 February 2026, and encourages shareholders to do likewise.

Specifically, Marlton's support reflects three key considerations:

  1. A tender offer provides shareholders with an equitable 'point-in-time' opportunity to realise value at- or near-NAV. This is more transparent and fair than reliance on ongoing share repurchases, which structurally expropriate value from exiting shareholders.

  2. Rebasing the conditional monitoring period appropriately aligns performance evaluation with the tenure of Mr Lum, the current lead manager, ensuring accountability while avoiding retrospective assessment for periods outside the manager's control.

  3. Advancing the tender offer into 2026, rather than maintaining the current pace of buybacks followed by a comparably sized tender in 2027, represents a more proportionate approach that better preserves Shin Nippon's scale and long-term viability as a standalone investment trust within a consolidating sector.

About Marlton Partners L.P.
Marlton Partners L.P. is a Chicago-based, privately held investment firm led by James C. Elbaor. The firm has a proven track record of success in investing in closed-end funds and acquires significant ownership positions in other assets where it believes long-term value can be enhanced through active ownership. Mr. Elbaor holds a B.A. from New York University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. For more information about Marlton Partners L.P., please visit https://MarltonLLC.com.

Media Contact:
ASC Advisors
Taylor Ingraham
(203 992 1230)
tingraham@ascadvisors.com

Investors Contact:
James C. Elbaor (214-405-4141)
James@marltonllc.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marlton-partners-supports-baillie-gifford-shin-nippons-interconditional-tender-proposals-302669584.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.