Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Global Lead Market Volume to Hit 18.89 Mn Tons by 2031 as Battery Demand and Sustainability Focus Accelerate | Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lead market size is projected to grow steadily, with volumes expected to rise from about 17.08 million tons in 2026 to nearly 18.89 million tons by 2031, reflecting a 2.04% CAGR.
Demand remains resilient due to strong usage in batteries, which account for over 81% of total consumption, supported by data-center UPS systems and gradual EV uptake in emerging Asian economies.
Recycled lead already accounts for a major share of global supply, and tightening sustainability regulations - especially in Europe - are accelerating the shift toward scrap-based production over primary mining. At the same time, Asia-Pacific continues to lead the market, supported by the rapid growth of electric rickshaws in India and strong recycling initiatives in China. With market control spread across several players rather than concentrated among a few, there is clear opportunity for efficient, vertically integrated recyclers to strengthen their position and expand their footprint.
Lead Market Trends and Insights
Stricter Recycling Mandates Reshaping Battery Supply Chains
Environmental regulations in major economies are accelerating the shift toward higher recycled content in batteries. These policies are encouraging closer collaboration between manufacturers and recyclers, while favoring companies with integrated collection and processing capabilities. As a result, compliance is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage rather than just a regulatory obligation.
Upgrading Smelters to Improve Resource Efficiency
Producers are modernizing existing smelting facilities to process mixed and lower-grade ores more efficiently. By retrofitting multi-metal operations instead of building new plants, companies can reduce costs, extend asset life, and stabilize supply. This approach is helping primary production remain viable while adapting to changing resource quality and market conditions.
Lead Market Share by Region
The Asia-Pacific region continues to lead the global lead market, supported by strong recycling ecosystems, cost-sensitive electric mobility, and efficient metal processing capabilities. China's focus on urban recycling has strengthened secondary supply, while India and several Southeast Asian countries rely heavily on lead-based batteries for affordable, low-speed electric transport and last-mile logistics
North America benefits from a well-established battery recovery network that feeds recycled material directly back into domestic smelters. While infrastructure upgrades have reduced traditional uses such as plumbing, they have simultaneously boosted recycling volumes and secondary production. Europe shows a cautious transition toward alternative battery chemistries, but performance limitations continue to favor lead systems, especially in colder climates.
Lead Industry Segmentation Insights
By Application
- Ammunition
- Batteries
- Construction
- Electronics
- Marine
- Plumbing
- Other applications such as shielding and chemical processing
By Supply Source
- Primary (mining-based production)
- Secondary (recycled lead)
By Product Form
- Refined lead (ingots)
- Lead alloys
- Lead oxide and related chemicals
- Lead concentrates
By End-User Industry
- Automotive
- Energy and utilities
- Industrial manufacturing
- Construction and infrastructure
- Consumer electronics
- Defense
- Maritime
- Other end-user industries including chemicals
Geography
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- ASEAN countries
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Rest of the Middle East and Africa
Major Companies Include:
- Glencore
- KOREAZINC
- Teck Resources Limited
- Vedanta Resources Limited
- Nyrstar
Base Metals Market: The base metals market is evaluated by metal type - such as copper, aluminums, zinc, nickel, lead, and tin - and by major end-use sectors including construction, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods with regional coverage spanning Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
BHP, Freeport-McMoRan, Glencore PLC, Jiangxi Copper Corporation, Rio Tinto are the major companies operating in the market.
Lithium Market: The lithium market is analyzed by compound type and major applications, with demand assessed across key end-user industries. The report also provides regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
