Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 26-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 26/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by OOREDOO QPSC due 28/01/2027; Securitised XS3282883548 -- fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD3.78 each) derivatives Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by RETAL URBAN DEVELOPMENT CO Securitised XS3282961104 -- due 28/01/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD3.16 each) derivatives Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by ALINMA BANK due 28/01/2027; Securitised XS3282961526 -- fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD7.12 each) derivatives Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by AL RAJHI BANK due 28/01/2027; Securitised XS3282882656 -- fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD27.38 each) derivatives Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by ELM CO due 28/01/2027; fully Securitised XS3282898066 -- paid; (Registered in denominations of USD204.41 each) derivatives

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

