UROVO Unveils DT630: The Enterprise-grade Smartphone Terminal That Redefines Frontline Mobility at NRF 2026

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UROVO Technology, a world-leading provider of industry application solutions, proudly announced the launch of the DT630 Enterprise-grade Smartphone Terminal at NRF 2026. Designed to address the dynamic needs of Logistics, Retail, and Healthcare, the DT630 redefines the AIDC landscape by elegantly combining the sleek, intuitive design of a premium consumer smartphone with the rugged reliability, powerful data capture, and long-term enterprise support for mission-critical operations, seamlessly doubling as an intuitive device for everyday employee communication.

The New Standard for Enterprise Smartphone

As consumer and industrial device expectations converge, enterprises demand tools that frontline employees enjoy using, feature professional scanning engines for superior data capture, and meet IT's rigorous requirements for rugged durability.

Slim Design, Rugged Core

Weighing only 240g and measuring just 10.4mm thin, the DT630 merges industrial-strength durability with an ultra-slim, ergonomic form. It features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display for clear, data-rich interaction. Built to endure demanding shifts, it carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and survives 1.5-meter drops onto concrete-dramatically reducing maintenance costs.

Engineered for Effortless Data Capture

The DT630 introduces a human-centric scanning architecture designed to minimize operator fatigue and maximize productivity:

Professional Rear Scan Engine: An innovative rear-positioned scanner with intuitive line-of-sight scanning enables faster, more natural operation - minimizing fatigue and maximizing productivity.

Always-Connected Performance

With support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, the DT630 delivers seamless, low-latency connectivity-ensuring real-time data flow throughout logistics and delivery operations.

Superior Performance

Powered by a 4nm octa core processor (AnTuTu 950K+) with a dedicated NPU, DT630 is ready for next-generation Edge AI applications. Runs Android 15, upgradeable to Android 19.

50MP Camera • AI Image Enhancement Algorithm

Capture true-to-life images and 4K video even in low light.

AI-powered enhancement turns every shot into actionable insight.

The DT630 is a versatile, enterprise-grade mobile terminal designed for seamless frontline workflows across retail and logistics. Combining professional data capture with a familiar smartphone experience, it doubles as an employee's daily work phone.

About Urovo

Founded in 2002, UROVO is the world's leading industry application enabler, specializing in AI, Mobility, Barcode and RFID Technologies, Printers, and Payment Terminals. Committed to technological advancement and innovation, we provide cutting-edge digital solutions that drive smart transformation for clients across industries such as logistics, retail, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and transportation.

Email: urovo@urovo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866156/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/urovo-unveils-dt630-the-enterprise-grade-smartphone-terminal-that-redefines-frontline-mobility-at-nrf-2026-302669891.html