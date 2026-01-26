China's SDIC subsidiary commissioned a 1?GW photovoltaic plant on the Yalong River in Sichuan, making it the world's third-highest-altitude PV facility at 4,600?m. The project integrates with hydro assets to optimize energy output in the challenging plateau environment.Yalong River Hydropower Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China's State Development & Investment Corp. (SDIC), has commissioned the 1?GW Suorong photovoltaic power station in Sichuan province, adding another utility-scale asset to the country's integrated "hydro-wind-solar" energy strategy in the upper Yangtze region. The ...

