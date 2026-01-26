Anzeige
Montag, 26.01.2026
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 10:48 Uhr
Milesight: uink Officially Launches, Transforming Global Digital Signage with Ultra-Low-Power Smart E-Paper

A Milesight brand, uink combines sustainable display technology with industry-leading LoRa connectivity, delivering next-generation digital signage solutions to the market.

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- uink, a brand under Milesight, announces its global launch, introducing a line of e-paper solutions to make information display smarter, greener, and more efficient. Built on Milesight's engineering strengths in LoRa and IoT wireless communication, uink delivers long-range, low-power, and adaptable digital signage for diverse industries.

uink logo

With ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and sustainability becoming top priorities, organizations are aware of the hidden costs of traditional digital displays: high energy consumption, waste, and operational inefficiency. uink addresses these challenges by providing future-proof, sustainable digital displays.

An Open, Connected Ecosystem

Unlike traditional standalone e-paper products, uink offers an ecosystem including displays, gateways, mobile apps, and cloud services. Driven by a mission of sustainability and intelligent transformation, uink is building next-generation digital display solutions.

At the core of this innovation is connectivity. While traditional e-paper often struggles with range and power, uink devices utilize LoRa, Wi-Fi, BLE, and Cat 1 technologies, enabling:

  • Unmatched Scalability: Easily covers sites and multi-level buildings.
  • Ultra-Low Power: Consuming up to 99% less power than traditional screens, with a battery life of up to 60 months.
  • Seamless Integration: Open API for integration with enterprise systems and third-party cloud platforms.

Powerful E-Paper Displays for Every Industry

uink's e-paper lineup includes:

  1. Monochrome E-Paper Series: VB097 (9.7"), VB133 (13.3")
  2. Four-Color E-Paper Series: VC042 (4.2")
  3. Full-Color E-Paper Series: VE100 (10"), VE133 (13.3"), VE253 (25.3"), VE315 (31.5")

uink's displays feature IP65 dust- and water-resistance. The Full-Color series offers up to 200 PPI resolution for sharp visuals. Applications span hospitals, schools, offices, hotels, factories, transportation, restaurants, and retail, supporting use cases from patient signage to in-store promotion.

Availability

For product information, visit www.uink.com or contact sales@uink.com.

About uink

At uink, our mission is to make information display smarter, greener, and more efficient. We achieve this through ultra-low-power e-paper powered by the industry's fastest LoRa connectivity, alongside Wi-Fi, BLE and Cat.1. Designed for hospitals, schools, offices, and other industries, our solutions help organizations reduce energy consumption, optimize operations, and simplify information management. Committed to collaborative innovation, uink builds a complete ecosystem compatible with third-party platforms, empowering users to build customized, future-proof display solutions.

uink Marketing Team
marketing@uink.com
www.uink.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831805/logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uink-officially-launches-transforming-global-digital-signage-with-ultra-low-power-smart-e-paper-302666381.html

