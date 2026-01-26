Anzeige
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
26.01.2026 10:54 Uhr
SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd.: 3Trees Unveils Climate-Resilient Coating Solutions at Big 5 Construct Saudi, Enhancing Sustainable Building Standards in the Middle East

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd., a leading provider of building coating solutions, showcased its latest range of high-performance, climate-adaptive products at Big 5 Construct Saudi, the Middle East's premier construction industry event. The display reflected a broader industry shift toward integrated, sustainable technologies that enhance durability, energy efficiency, and indoor environmental quality.

GLOBAL NO. 1 ARCHITECTURAL ENGINEERING COATINGS

As construction across the Gulf accelerates, developers face growing pressure to meet higher environmental and performance standards. In response, 3Trees's exhibition introduced three core solutions to address these challenges: weather-resistant stone-effect coatings, odorless interior wall paints, and radiative cooling coatings designed to reduce surface heat loads. The lineup was developed to support developers in achieving greater long-term building resilience and occupant well-being under high-heat, high-UV conditions.

Visitors explored hands-on demo zones that turned technical features into real-world experiences. Thermal imaging demonstrated how radiative cooling coatings kept surfaces cooler than conventional options under the same lighting, pointing to their energy-saving potential and HVAC benefits.

3Trees also highlighted its local customization capabilities, showcasing stone-textured finishes and color treatments shaped by regional design trends. These lightweight materials suit large and high-rise projects, offering efficiency gains that matter for developers balancing performance and cost.

As indoor air quality becomes a growing priority, 3Trees's odorless wall paint drew strong interest for its low-emission, low-odor formula. Designed for quick project turnaround and move-in readiness, it offers a cleaner, more comfortable option for high-end homes, hotels, and commercial spaces.

Beyond individual products, the company focused on its full-system approach, providing support from product selection and color design to technical guidance and on-site application. Each display sample was tailored to local trends, reflecting 3Trees's attention to climate, aesthetics, and compliance in every detail.

The Middle East construction sector is moving toward materials that blend design, strength, and sustainability. 3Trees's presence at Big 5 showcased solutions that support a more sustainable, efficient, and comfortable built environment through ongoing innovation and local collaboration.

About SKSHU Paint Co., Ltd.
Established in 2002, 3Trees is a global coatings provider dedicated to high-performance, environmentally responsible solutions for the building industry. Its portfolio covers exterior and interior paints, insulation, waterproofing, and decorative systems, supported by customized, locally adapted services that help clients build with confidence and meet evolving sustainability needs.

Contact:
Mr. Liang, GM of Overseas BU
WhatsApp:+86 18201750616
Ms. Ma, MKT Manager
+86 17866526571

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869172/v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3trees-unveils-climate-resilient-coating-solutions-at-big-5-construct-saudi-enhancing-sustainable-building-standards-in-the-middle-east-302669930.html

