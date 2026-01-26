Regulatory News:

Havas N.V. (EURONEXT: HAVAS) hereby reports transaction details related to the €50 million buyback programme as communicated on May 28, 2025.

From January 19, 2026 up to and including January 23,2026 a total of 21,207 shares were repurchased on exchange at an average price of €17.1034.

Up to and including January 23, 2026, a total of 15,034,328 shares were repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of €1.7442, taking into account Havas reverse split.

Havas N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback programme on its website: https://www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people operating in over 100 markets and sharing one mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. To meet the needs of its clients, Havas has developed a seamlessly integrated strategy and operating system, Converged, fusing all its global expertise, tools and capabilities, to create, produce, and distribute real-time, optimized, and personalized marketing solutions at scale. With inspired human ideas at the heart of this unique model, supercharged by the latest data, technology and AI, the teams work together with agility and in perfect synergy within Havas Villages to provide clients with tailor-made solutions that support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building an inclusive and equitable workplace that prioritizes the well-being and professional development of its talent. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com.

