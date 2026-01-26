WOAHRAE: Katie Souza joins 'The Jay Walker Podcast' as Podcast Manager





NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jay Walker Podcast, a leading culture, lifestyle, and entertainment podcast with a rapidly expanding national audience, today announced the appointment of Katie Souza as Podcast Manager and Executive Producer, marking a strategic move as the show continues its growth and expansion across platforms.

Souza is the founder of Narrative Nest Studio, a podcast management and production agency known for supporting creators and high-visibility shows with end-to-end production oversight, operational leadership, and growth strategy. In her new role, Souza will oversee all facets of The Jay Walker Podcast, including production management, guest coordination, editorial workflow, content strategy, and long-term audience development.

The appointment reflects The Jay Walker Podcast's continued evolution from a high-performing show into a full-scale media brand with national reach and cultural influence.

"Katie brings both precision and vision to everything she touches," said Jay Walker, host and creator of The Jay Walker Podcast. "As the show continues to grow, it was critical to bring in an executive producer who understands not just podcasting, but storytelling, structure, and scale. Katie's leadership strengthens our foundation and positions us for the next chapter."

Souza's background includes managing podcasts for creators and brands seeking to elevate production quality, streamline operations, and create sustainable growth systems. Through Narrative Nest Studio, she has built a reputation for blending creative insight with operational excellence - a skillset that aligns directly with the podcast's future goals.

"It's an honor to join The Jay Walker Podcast as manager and collaborate with Jay moving forward," said Katie Souza. "I'm excited for what's ahead and eager to help elevate the podcast in every way possible."

As Executive Producer, Souza will work closely with Walker on creative direction, episode planning, and strategic initiatives, while ensuring consistency, efficiency, and quality across all releases. Her leadership is expected to play a key role in expanding the podcast's content offerings, partnerships, and audience engagement.

The Jay Walker Podcast is available on iHeartRadio and all major podcast platforms. The show is known for its candid conversations and high-profile guests spanning entertainment, politics, culture, and entrepreneurship, and continues to rank among the most talked-about podcasts in its category.

About The Jay Walker Podcast

The Jay Walker Podcast is a nationally recognized podcast hosted by media personality Jay Walker & distributed by WOAHRAE. The show delivers authentic, culture-forward conversations with influential voices across entertainment, leadership, and social impact, reaching a diverse and engaged audience across digital platforms.

About Narrative Nest Studio

Narrative Nest Studio is a podcast management and production agency founded by Katie Souza. The studio specializes in helping creators and brands build polished, scalable podcasts through strategic production, workflow management, and audience growth solutions.

