Datavault AI Inc: Datavault AI to Support Establishment of International Research Center Focused on Real-World Asset Digitization in Taiwan

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) ("Datavault AI" or the "Company"), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement and real-world asset ("RWA") tokenization technologies, today announced the execution of a memorandum of understanding with St. John's University in Taipei to support the establishment of the RWA International Research Center (the "Center"). The Center will serve as a core platform for promoting inter-university alliances and international industry-academia collaboration, as well as for advancing the study of real-world asset tokenization frameworks, regulatory technology, and applied financial innovation. The Center is scheduled to be inaugurated on St. John's University's campus on January 26, 2026.

The collaboration is expected to be structured as an academic and applied research initiative focused on advancing standards, education, and cross-disciplinary collaboration to support the responsible digitization of physical assets through distributed-ledger and data technologies. Datavault AI intends to contribute proprietary software capabilities to help address growing demand for RWA tokenization across the Asia-Pacific region, a market projected to reach approximately $2.5 billion by 2030.

As part of the initiative, Datavault AI expects to support research and pilot activities through its Information Data Exchange (IDE) and its International Elements Exchange (IEE) , which will support secure data attribution, governance, and lifecycle management, as well as VerifyU, the Company's credentialing and verification framework designed to support identity validation, permissions, and compliance-oriented workflows within academic and applied research environments.

Over time, the facility is expected to serve as a center of excellence for RWA attribution and management. The parties also plan to support the formation of a multi-university alliance in Taiwan, with a longer-term objective of engaging international partner institutions in Europe and the United States. The Center's research agenda is anticipated to encompass regulatory technology standardization, applied asset-digitization use cases, data governance and environmental, social and governance considerations, as well as workforce development through coursework, micro-credentials, and internship programs.

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to research-led innovation, with our proprietary technologies supporting St. John University's role in advancing RWA tokenization," said Nathaniel Bradley, Chief Executive Officer of Datavault AI. "By supporting an academic platform with clear governance and defined objectives, we aim to contribute technology and expertise that advance standards, education, and responsible adoption."

"The establishment of the Center, powered by Datavault AI's proprietary technologies, reflects our commitment to advancing interdisciplinary research that bridges academic scholarship with real-world application," said Yen-Po Tang, President of St. John's University. "Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen international academic exchange, develop practical research frameworks, and contribute to the responsible evolution of financial and data technologies."

Dr. Benjamin Tseng, Executive Director of the Board of Trustees at St. John University added, "Our partner today, Datavault AI Inc., is a globally focused technology company with strengths in artificial intelligence, data assetization, digital content, and real-world asset applications. Datavault AI's ability to combine technological innovation with practical industry implementation aligns closely with our vision for industry-academia collaboration. Through the establishment of the RWA International Research Center, we look forward to joining efforts in academic research, talent development, and industrial application, creating meaningful contributions to both academia and the industry."

About Datavault AI

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA, ADIO and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the anticipated establishment of the Center, the expected role of the Center as a center of excellence for RWA attribution and management, the planned multi-university alliance in Taiwan with future engagement of international partners, the anticipated research agenda and governance structure of the Center, and the projected growth of the RWA tokenization market in the Asia-Pacific region, , are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the ability of Datavault AI and St. Johns to establish the Center; risks related to the successful implementation of the Center's research plans and growth strategy; changes in market demand for RWA tokenization in the Asia-Pacific region; and the potential failure to successfully partner with regional and international academic partners; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

